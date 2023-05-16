Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Minnesota man accused of building arsenal to fight police pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

May 16, 2023, 3:40 PM

FILE - This Dec 15, 2022, booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn., show...

FILE - This Dec 15, 2022, booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn., shows River Smith. The Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police and admired mass shooters pleaded guilty Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to illegally possessing a machine gun. (Sherburne County Jail via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Sherburne County Jail via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police and admired mass shooters pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a machine gun.

River Smith, 21, of the Minneapolis suburb of Savage, entered his plea on the single count before U.S. District Judge David Doty. His sentencing will be scheduled later. The maximum sentence is 10 years.

Smith was initially charged in December with possession of a machine gun — specifically devices to convert guns to fully automatic fire — and attempting to possess unregistered hand grenades. He paid an FBI informant $690 for four “auto sear” devices and three dummy grenades, prosecutors alleged at the time.

“Law enforcement took him down before he could execute his plan,” federal prosecutor Manda Sertich said at a hearing in December, when a magistrate judge denied bail.

FBI Special Agent Mark Etheridge testified at that hearing that when Smith was arrested he had a loaded Glock 17 semiautomatic handgun, with three full magazines for a total of 52 rounds of ammunition, including the bullet in the chamber. He was wearing soft body armor designed to stop handgun rounds. A search of his car turned up an “AR-style” rifle and two other handguns, as well as a “drum magazine” for the rifle that held 100 rounds.

A federal grand jury formally indicted Smith on two counts in January involving the auto sears and grenades.

Defense attorney Jordan Kushner said in a court filing two weeks ago that Smith wanted “to take responsibility for his actions and not further prolong the proceedings.” Kushner said there was no plea agreement and that Smith didn’t want to contest the charges, but the attorney questioned whether the count involving the grenades was legally valid, given that they were dummies.

According to the original complaint and the agent’s testimony, Smith had expressed interest in joining neo-Nazi paramilitary groups; called the shooter who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018; described Black people as “agents of Satan” and expressed hatred of Jews. The agent said Smith carried a note cursing police inside his body armor so they could find it after his death.

Smith also said in online messages that he learned about his “enemy” by watching police bodycam video of shootings online, prosecutors alleged.

Authorities began investigating after getting a call in September from a retired police officer who was working at a gun range that Smith frequented. He told them he was concerned because of how Smith practiced shooting from behind barriers while wearing heavy body armor designed to stop rifle bullets, and conducting rapid reloading drills.

National News

Associated Press

Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes’ motion to stay out of prison while on appeal

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that Holmes’ appeal did not show that she would have […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials on Tuesday abruptly terminated an unusual emergency rule proposed by the Republican attorney general that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults. The move was announced without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, which said “This emergency rule terminated effective May […]

19 hours ago

A California condor named Hope, a species ambassador, poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Zoo, Tue...

Associated Press

Vaccine authorized for emergency use in California condors amid bird flu outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California condors will receive a vaccine for a deadly strain of avian influenza that threatens to wipe out the already critically endangered vulture species, federal officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine after more than a […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...

Associated Press

Musk says he’s not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise

Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla’s CEO and told the company’s annual shareholders meeting that the the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising. “Say it ain’t so,” one shareholder asked Musk about stepping down as Tesla’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied without […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Former tribal leader sentenced for taking bribes in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation has been sentenced to five years in prison for accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, was an elected representative of the governing body of the […]

19 hours ago

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, second from left, with from left, City Administrator Kevi...

Associated Press

Senate votes to block 2nd DC crime law; Biden veto expected

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to overturn a District of Columbia law enacted last year to improve police accountability, the second time this year that Democrats have joined with Republicans to try and block the district’s crime regulations. President Joe Biden is expected to veto the resolution, which the House passed last month. […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Minnesota man accused of building arsenal to fight police pleads guilty to possessing machine gun