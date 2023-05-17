Close
Jacksonville voters elect Florida city’s first female mayor

May 16, 2023, 9:08 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Voter’s in Jacksonville, Florida, elected the city’s first female mayor on Tuesday.

Democrat Donna Deegan earned 52% of vote, beating Republican Daniel Davis, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%.

“Love won tonight, and we made history,” Deegan said in a statement. “We have a new day in Jacksonville because people chose unity over division—creating a broad coalition of people across the political spectrum that want a unified city.”

Davis conceded in a speech to supporters Tuesday night.

Deegan said she plans to focus on upgrading infrastructure, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare.

Deegan is replacing Republican Lenny Curry, who was first elected in 2015 and couldn’t run again because of term limits.

Jacksonville is Florida’s most populous city, with about 950,000 residents.

