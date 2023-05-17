Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations

May 16, 2023, 9:10 PM

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape trial, ...

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape trial, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors in Danny Masterson’s rape retrial are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday morning after lawyers wrap up closing arguments in the case against the former “That ’70s Show” star.

Late last year, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case against Masterson involving rape allegations by three women, and Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors said during all-day closing arguments Tuesday that Masterson drugged the women in order to assault them, then relied on his status as a prominent member in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for years.

“You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson told the jury of seven men and five women. “The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again.”

Masterson, 47, has pleaded not guilty to raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. His attorney, Philip Cohen, told jurors during his closing Tuesday that the women’s years-old stories as so full of inconsistencies that there is more than enough reasonable doubt for jurors to acquit Masterson.

Cohen emphasized the lack of any physical evidence of drugging, with the investigation that led to Masterson’s arrest coming some 15 years after the alleged rapes.

“Miss Anson presented a case as if she was arguing a drugging case,” Cohen said. “Maybe it’s because there is no evidence of force or violence.”

Anson’s colleague, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, will finish the prosecution’s rebuttal that he began late Tuesday, and the jury will get the case.

Scientology played an outsized role during the trial. Masterson is a member, and all three women are former members. Prosecutors said the institution protected him and helped convince the women that they were not raped and could not go to authorities to report a fellow Scientologist in good standing. The church denied having any such policy.

“Why have we heard so much about Scientology?” Cohen said in his closing. “Could it be because there are problems with the government’s case?”

Masterson could get more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.

National News

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bik...

Associated Press

US seeks multiple life sentences for NYC bike path killer

NEW YORK (AP) — Relatives of eight people killed in a Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path as well as those who were injured are expected to speak at a Wednesday sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences. Sayfullo Saipov’s sentencing in Manhattan federal court […]

1 day ago

FILE - Pia Harris, with the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation, second from left, and he...

Associated Press

Black Californians hope state reparations don’t become another broken promise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco resident Pia Harris hopes for reparations in her lifetime. But the nonprofit program director is not confident that California lawmakers will turn the recommendations of a first-in-the-nation task force into concrete legislation given pushback from opponents who say slavery was a thing of the past. It frustrates Harris, 45, […]

1 day ago

Debra Long looks through documents about the murder of her son, Randy Long, and photographs from hi...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP report on racial disparities in states’ victim compensation programs

Thousands of Americans each year turn to state-run programs that provide financial assistance to victims of violent crime. The money is used to help with funeral expenses, physical and emotional therapy, lost wages, crime-scene cleanup and more. While interviewing people for a story on gun violence in Philadelphia, The Associated Press heard from victim after […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Military aims for October to begin draining Hawaii fuel tanks that poisoned water

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military on Tuesday proposed an October start date for a plan to drain a World War II-era fuel tank facility that poisoned 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water 18 months ago. Fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked into a U.S. […]

1 day ago

Debra Long walks near the tombstone of her son, Randy Long, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., April 19, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states

The cold formality of the letter is seared in Debra Long’s memory. It began “Dear Claimant,” and said her 24-year-old son, Randy, who was fatally shot in April 2006, was not an “innocent” victim. Without further explanation, the New York state agency that assists violent-crime victims and their families refused to help pay for his […]

1 day ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legal arguments over women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion move to a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday, in a case challenging a Food and Drug Administration decision made more than two decades ago. The closely watched case is likely to wind […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations