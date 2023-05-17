Close
Trial begins over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race

May 16, 2023, 9:13 PM

FILE - Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie H...

FILE - Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, speaks to supporters at a Republican gathering in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2022. A three-day trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 17, 2023, over the only remaining legal claim in Lake's challenge of her loss to Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race. Courts have dismissed most of her lawsuit, but the Arizona Supreme Court revived a claim that challenges signature verification procedures on early ballots in Maricopa County. County officials say they are confident they will prevail in court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A three-day trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday over the only remaining legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat six months ago to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race.

The former TV anchor was among the most vocal of last year’s Republican candidates promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign.

While most other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake did not. She lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

Courts have dismissed most of her lawsuit, but the Arizona Supreme Court revived one claim that challenges the implementation of signature verification procedures on early ballots in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of the state’s voters.

Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson said in a ruling Monday that Lake alleges Maricopa County officials failed to perform any higher level signature verifications on mail-in ballots that had been flagged by lower level screeners for any inconsistencies. Lake’s lawyers maintain they are challenging all levels of signature verification.

Three workers on lower-level signature verification who filed declarations in court on Lake’s behalf have said they experienced rejection rates due to mismatched signatures on 15% to 40% of the ballots they encountered.

Attorneys for Arizona election officials said the workers’ speculation on signature verification efforts does not amount to a violation of the law or misconduct by election workers — and raised questions about whether the three workers could know the outcome of the specific ballots they had flagged.

Lake isn’t contesting whether voters’ signatures on ballot envelopes matched those in their voting records.

In a ruling Monday night, Thompson refused to throw out Lake’s claim.

Lake faces a high bar in proving not only her allegation over signature verification efforts but also that it affected the outcome of her race.

County officials say they have nothing to hide and are confident that they will prevail in court.

Lake’s lawyers say there was a flood of mail-in ballots in Maricopa County at a time when there were too few workers to verify ballot signatures. Her attorneys say the county ultimately accepted thousands of ballots that had been rejected earlier by workers for having mismatched signatures.

By reviving the claim, the Arizona Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision that found Lake waited too long to raise it.

Earlier in her lawsuit, Lake had focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County. The defective printers produced ballots that were too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. Lines were backed up in some areas amid the confusion. Lake alleged ballot printer problems were the result of intentional misconduct.

County officials say everyone had a chance to vote and all ballots were counted because those affected by the printers were taken to more sophisticated counters at election headquarters.

In mid-February, the Arizona Court of Appeals rejected Lake’s assertions, concluding she presented no evidence that voters whose ballots were unreadable by tabulators at polling places were unable to vote.

The following month, the state Supreme Court declined to hear nearly all of Lake’s appeal, saying there was no evidence to support her claim that more than 35,000 ballots were added to vote totals.

Earlier this month, the court sanctioned Lake’s lawyers $2,000 for making false statements when saying that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total count.

The trial beginning Wednesday will be the second conducted in Lake’s election challenge.

