Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Japan rises on GDP data; rest of region shaky

May 17, 2023, 12:05 AM

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Pric...

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday as Japan's benchmark jumped on the news of solid economic growth data, while the rest of the region was mired in uncertainty. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday as Japan’s benchmark jumped on the news of solid economic growth data, while the rest of the region was mired in uncertainty.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to finish at 30,093.59. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 7,199.20, after a better-than-expected wage increase report. The wage price index rose 3.7% year on year. But that could mean an interest rate hike in coming months, according to some analysts.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,494.02. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2% to 19,745.68, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4% to 3,277.07.

Japan’s encouraging GDP data released earlier in the day showed consumption was rebounding after COVID-19-related restrictions were eased and borders opened to tourists.

Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, grew at an annual pace of 1.6% in the quarter through March, according to the Cabinet Office. That was the strongest GDP growth pace since April-June 2022 marked a 1.1% growth. The main negative came from declining exports due to sluggish global demand.

Concerns about the Chinese and United States economies weighed on investor sentiments.

“Recent Chinese economic data pointing to a slower-than-expected recovery, falling short of consensus estimates, are adding to these concerns. Despite some rebound in consumer spending, there are mounting concerns that the bulk of China’s recovery may already be in the rearview mirror,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 26.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,109.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 336.46, or 1%, to 33,012.14, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 22.16, or 0.2%, to 12,343.05.

Energy producers were some of the heaviest weights on the market Tuesday as Exxon Mobil dropped 2.4% and Chevron fell 2.3%. Home Depot also fell 2.2% after saying its revenue weakened by more in the latest quarter than expected. Other big retailers are scheduled to report their results later this week, including Target and Walmart.

They’re under the microscope because resilient spending by U.S. households has been one of the main positives keeping the economy from sliding into a recession. If it buckles, a recession may be assured. The pressure is on because measures of confidence among shoppers have been on the decline.

Manufacturing and other areas of the economy have already cracked under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to bring down inflation.

A separate report Tuesday said that spending at U.S. retailers broadly rose last month, but not by as much as economists expected.

“There’s often a gap between how people say they feel and how they spend their money, but the retail sales report shows people are beginning to cut back on big-ticket items and discretionary categories like sporting goods,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Treasury yields in the bond market rose following the reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 3.54% Tuesday, from 3.51% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for action by the Federal Reserve, rose to 4.07% from 4.01%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 67 cents to $70.19 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged down 64 cents to $74.27 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 136.71 Japanese yen from 136.36 yen. The euro cost $1.0866, little changed from $1.0868.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

World

President Joe Biden speaks during the celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Roo...

Associated Press

Australia rules out Quad summit going ahead in Sydney without President Biden

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out a so-called Quad summit taking place in Sydney without President Joe Biden, saying the four leaders will talk at the Group of Seven meeting this weekend in Japan. Albanese said Wednesday he understands why Biden pulled out of the summit to focus on […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Gunmen attack US convoy in southeast Nigeria; 2 policemen, 2 consulate staffers killed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen on Tuesday targeted a convoy of U.S. Embassy staffers in southeast Nigeria, killing two of its local workers and two policemen, the police said. The assailants opened fire on the convoy along a major road in Ogbaru local government area in Anambra State, one of the epicenters of separatist violence […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

China says ready to ‘smash’ Taiwan self-rule as US prepares major arms package, sends advisers

BEIJING (AP) — China’ is prepared to “resolutely smash any form of Taiwan independence,” its military said Tuesday, as the U.S. reportedly prepares to accelerate the sale of defensive weapons and other military assistance to the self-governing island democracy. A recent increase in exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwanese militaries is an “extremely wrong and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, March 21, 2...

Associated Press

Hong Kong leader says China’s sentencing of US citizen exposes national security threats

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday said the sentencing on spying charges of a U.S. citizen in China, who was also a permanent resident of the semi-autonomous city, illustrated that the territory should “stay vigilant to national security risks hidden in society.” The government said mainland Chinese authorities had informed Hong Kong […]

1 day ago

The official poster featuring actress Catherine Deneuve from the film 'La Chamade' is pictured on t...

Associated Press

Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and a jury led by Ruben Östlund

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes red carpet is springing to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp. This year’s festival promises a Côte d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over […]

2 days ago

U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office in the...

Associated Press

UN chief in Jamaica urges international response to Haiti’s spiraling crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned Monday that Haiti’s “tragic situation” is threatening the security of the Caribbean region and beyond as he pressed the international community for a response. Guterres spoke after meeting behind closed doors with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his first visit to the […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Stock market today: Japan rises on GDP data; rest of region shaky