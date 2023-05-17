Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Hopes for historic Pacific visit dashed after President Joe Biden cancels trip to Papua New Guinea

May 17, 2023, 12:09 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders including Solomon Islands P...

FILE - President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, center, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Sept. 29, 2022. On Wednesday, May 17, Biden canceled a visit to Papua New Guinea planned for May 22 to focus on debt limit talks at home, disappointing many in the Pacific Island nation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Papua New Guinea had declared next Monday a public holiday in anticipation of an historic visit by U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders from the region.

Police were tightening security, billboards were going up, and people were getting ready to sing and dance in the streets. Expectations were high for what would have been the first visit by a sitting U.S. president to any Pacific Island nation.

“I am very honored that he has fulfilled his promise to me to visit our country,” Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape had written on Facebook.

Those expectations were dashed Wednesday when Biden canceled the visit to focus on debt limit talks at home.

To be sure, many of the festivities will still be going ahead. Biden’s planned three-hour stopover — sandwiched between the G-7 meeting in Japan and a now scrapped trip to Australia — was timed to G-7 meeting, many in Papua New Guinea are feeling deflated.

Steven Ranewa, a lawyer in the capital, Port Moresby, said Biden’s planned visit had been very big news across the Pacific, and he planned to watch the motorcades from the street.

“Everyone was excited,” he said. “But now that it’s been canceled, it’s really demoralizing.”

Konio Anu, who manages a lodge in the capital, said she was saddened by the news, and wondered if people would still get the day off on Monday. She said she was waiting to see if one international guest who booked for Monday would cancel.

Some other leaders had their doubts as well. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins deliberated most of the day before announcing that he would still go ahead with his trip to Papua New Guinea.

Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in international security at New Zealand’s Massey University, said that although Pacific leaders would understand that Biden was needed at home, the cancellation demonstrated how domestic U.S. politics can undermine the nation’s foreign policy agenda.

“Unfortunately, it speaks to a pattern of behavior that causes many in the region to regard the U.S. as a less-than-reliable partner,” Powles said.

She said the meeting had been framed as a sequel to a summit held with Pacific leaders in Washington last year, and was supposed to represent a deepening of the relationship between the U.S. and the Pacific at a time when China is increasingly exerting its influence in the region.

The U.S. has recently opened embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, and plans to open more in the region as it tries to reassert its presence in the Pacific.

Powles said the hectic schedule leading into the U.S. elections next year would make it difficult for Biden to reschedule.

Home to nearly 10 million people, Papua New Guinea is the largest Pacific Island nation by population. It is located just north of Australia on the eastern side of New Guinea island, the world’s second-largest island. The western side of the island is part of Indonesia. Papua New Guinea is relatively poor, with many people leading subsistence lives.

During a 2016 speech in Australia when he was vice president, Biden talked about his connections to the Pacific region and said that two of his uncles had fought in Papua New Guinea during World War II. He said one had been killed and the other had returned home badly injured.

But China ended up sending a top-level delegation first, after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Papua New Guinea for an APEC summit in 2018.

Ranewa, the lawyer, said that China’s increasing influence could be seen throughout the nation, whether it was in providing services or building infrastructure. He said some welcomed China’s help, while others did not.

Politics

FILE - Pia Harris, with the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation, second from left, and he...

Associated Press

Black Californians hope state reparations don’t become another broken promise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco resident Pia Harris hopes for reparations in her lifetime. But the nonprofit program director is not confident that California lawmakers will turn the recommendations of a first-in-the-nation task force into concrete legislation given pushback from opponents who say slavery was a thing of the past. It frustrates Harris, 45, […]

1 day ago

Debra Long looks through documents about the murder of her son, Randy Long, and photographs from hi...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP report on racial disparities in states’ victim compensation programs

Thousands of Americans each year turn to state-run programs that provide financial assistance to victims of violent crime. The money is used to help with funeral expenses, physical and emotional therapy, lost wages, crime-scene cleanup and more. While interviewing people for a story on gun violence in Philadelphia, The Associated Press heard from victim after […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Military aims for October to begin draining Hawaii fuel tanks that poisoned water

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military on Tuesday proposed an October start date for a plan to drain a World War II-era fuel tank facility that poisoned 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water 18 months ago. Fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked into a U.S. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legal arguments over women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion move to a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday, in a case challenging a Food and Drug Administration decision made more than two decades ago. The closely watched case is likely to wind […]

1 day ago

FILE - Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie H...

Associated Press

Trial begins over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race

A three-day trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday over the only remaining legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat six months ago to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. The former TV anchor was among the most vocal of last year’s Republican candidates promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Jacksonville voters elect Florida city’s first female mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Voter’s in Jacksonville, Florida, elected the city’s first female mayor on Tuesday. Democrat Donna Deegan earned 52% of vote, beating Republican Daniel Davis, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%. “Love won tonight, and we made history,” Deegan said in a statement. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Hopes for historic Pacific visit dashed after President Joe Biden cancels trip to Papua New Guinea