LOCAL NEWS

Fans welcome home the Seattle Kraken as they return after playoff elimination

May 17, 2023, 6:44 AM | Updated: 6:51 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

After an incredible campaign that made it to the Western Conference Semi-Finals and forced a Game 7, a dream season for the Kraken is over. The team came close and with a late goal lost to the Dallas Stars 2-1.  The Kraken are now back in Seattle and were met with some superfans as their plane landed.  Those same fans,  who are as die-hard as they come, said they can’t wait to see where the team goes from here.

“This is beyond a dream come true. A dream come true is having a team and then playoffs in year two is something we didn’t even think could happen but here we are,” said Kraken fan Paul Buxton.

Paul’s feelings encompass the sentiment radiating from Kraken fans as they watched their team drive off for the last time this season.

“Part of this Ladies of the Kraken group, we just really want to let our guys know how much we support them. That we’re here for them. It’s just been a great experience,” said Jackie Goldstein.

Some fans called off work to be at the Boeing Field gates to show their support. Others, like Paul Buxton, used their lunch break and got to the airport by any means necessary.

“I took the Light Rail over to Beacon Hill and then just grabbed a scooter and went down the hill. I’m thrilled to be here really,” Buxton said.

It’s all to cheer their favorite skaters as they passed by. Lily Brewer said she was super excited to see her idol pass by.

“Matty Beniers, I just like the way he plays,”

After watching the Kraken the last two seasons, Lily said she even wants to suit up and step out on the ice.

“‘’m actually in skating lessons right now,” she said.

Fans at Boeing Field said they still can’t believe how deep the Kraken’s postseason run went, and they’re already looking ahead to next season.

“This team’s built for the future. You saw our depth during the playoffs and how great our prospects have been doing. Before we know it it’s going to be training camp and we’re going to be seeing these guys back on the ice,” said Buxton.

While the Kraken’s season is over, their AHL affiliate the Coachella Valley Firebirds season is still going on. The team is in round 3 of their postseason and leads the series 2-1. The series is best of five and the Firebirds could clinch Wednesday night.

The Seattle Thunderbirds are also in the WHL Finals, where their series is split 1-1 in the 7-game series. Games 3, 4, and 5 are in Kent on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

