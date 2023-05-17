Washington tourism recovery slow compared to other states

Washington was the only Western state not to see growth in visitor spending during the first quarter of 2023 versus 2019.

State of Washington Tourism shared the data with the Puget Sound Business Journal.

It showed the state was among the five worst-performing states in tourism recovery from the pandemic and that Washington did not see growth in visitor-generated tax revenue.

“There could be a variety of reasons why we are recovering more slowly,” David Blandford, executive director of State of Washington Tourism, told the Business Journal. “Perhaps the psychographics of businesses travel and ‘work-cations’ could have something to do with it. There could be any one of a number of different factors, but that’s concerning.”

Visitor spending in the state was down 3% in the first three months of 2023 compared to four years ago.

Industry officials say it will take another year or two for tourism to fully recover from the pandemic as international segments continue to lag and business travel slowly improves.

Washington’s international tourism volume was half of pre-COVID-19 levels, though recreational tourism figures largely recovered. International tourism spending was down from more than $4 billion in pre-pandemic years to $2 billion in 2022.

Puget Sound Business Journal contributed to this story