Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Washington tourism recovery slow compared to other states

May 17, 2023, 9:32 AM | Updated: 9:53 am

Washington tourism...

Tourism slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as the state works to attract visitors (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington was the only Western state not to see growth in visitor spending during the first quarter of 2023 versus 2019.

State of Washington Tourism shared the data with the Puget Sound Business Journal.

It showed the state was among the five worst-performing states in tourism recovery from the pandemic and that Washington did not see growth in visitor-generated tax revenue.

“There could be a variety of reasons why we are recovering more slowly,” David Blandford, executive director of State of Washington Tourism, told the Business Journal. “Perhaps the psychographics of businesses travel and ‘work-cations’ could have something to do with it. There could be any one of a number of different factors, but that’s concerning.”

Visitor spending in the state was down 3% in the first three months of 2023 compared to four years ago.

Space Needle repaints back to ‘Astronaut White’

Industry officials say it will take another year or two for tourism to fully recover from the pandemic as international segments continue to lag and business travel slowly improves.

“The beginning of the year started out a lot slower than I think people had hoped or expected,” Craig Schafer, who owns Hotel Andra and the Inn at the Market, told the Business Journal. “A lot of it has to do with the tech side. Along with those layoffs goes cost-cutting in other areas. They’re not spending as much on travel as they might’ve been or they’d expected to this year because of the conditions they’re under.”

The stronger return of business travel and conventions is critical to long-term recovery for hotels, officials claim. Those segments have steadily improved and should continue to do so with the opening of the convention center’s Summit addition.

“The companies still recognize the need for people to get together,” Schafer said. “If they’re not getting together in the office as often, there are other ways to get them together with these events and conferences and so forth.”

Washington’s international tourism volume was half of pre-COVID-19 levels, though recreational tourism figures largely recovered. International tourism spending was down from more than $4 billion in pre-pandemic years to $2 billion in 2022.

Puget Sound Business Journal contributed to this story

Local News

Hazy sunshine...

Ted Buehner

Wildfire smoke from Canada impacting Seattle skies

It may only be the middle of May, but wildfire season is already impacting the Seattle region with smoke from Canada.

10 hours ago

Space Needle Astronaut White...

L.B. Gilbert

Space Needle repaints back to ‘Astronaut White’

Say goodbye to 'Galaxy Gold' and hello again to 'Astronaut White' as the Space Needle gets a fresh coat of paint.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Fans welcome home the Seattle Kraken as they return after playoff elimination

After an incredible campaign that made it to the Western Conference Semi-Finals and forced a Game 7, a dream season for the Kraken is over. 

10 hours ago

call volume...

Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma family reunited after fire that left teen on life support

A Tacoma family has been reunited after a fire left their teenage daughter on life support.

10 hours ago

memorial stadium...

Frank Sumrall

Memorial Stadium to be demolished, rebuilt by 2027

Seattle City Council members passed a resolution supporting the plan to demolish and rebuild Memorial Stadium.

1 day ago

substance...

Frank Sumrall

8 in hospital after exposure to dangerous substance in Seattle

Three Seattle firefighters and five others have been taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure to a dangerous substance.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Washington tourism recovery slow compared to other states