Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions

May 17, 2023, 9:58 AM

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in C...

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. Minnesota prosecutors dropped sex abuse charges on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly that alleged he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have dropped disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly that alleged he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that it believes her and that Kelly would likely be convicted if tried, but prosecuting him on charges that had been dormant since being filed in 2019 wouldn’t make a difference now that Kelly’s federal convictions could keep him in prison for the rest of his life.

“The overwhelming impact of proceeding to trial in this case on the survivor victim, the community, and the Hennepin County legal system would be enormous while a conviction would not add any additional time in prison,” the statement said.

The woman Kelly allegedly abused in Minnesota wanted to testify at a trial anyway, her lawyer said.

Attorney Gloria Allred issued a statement on behalf of the woman, identified only as Jane Doe. It said what Kelly did to her has been weighing heavily on her for more than 20 years and would continue to hurt her for the rest of her life.

“As a surviving victim of R. Kelly, I feel sad about the fact that Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in Minnesota decided not to hold him accountable for what he did to me when I was a minor,” the statement said. “If there had been a criminal trial, I would have been willing to testify against R. Kelly. Even though it wouldn’t have brought any extra prison time for him, it would have given me closure.”

Federal juries in Chicago and New York convicted Kelly, now 56, of crimes including child pornography, enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking related to allegations that he victimized women and girls. Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, he a mostly concurrent 20 years in February in the Chicago case.

The woman in Minnesota sued Kelly in 2021, but that case remans dormant, too, because Kelly is in prison and is unable to defend himself, cord records show. He was transferred to a federal prison in North Carolina last month.

The Grammy-winning Kelly rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

When he announced the Minnesota charges in 2019, then-County Attorney Mike Freeman said Kelly met the young woman before a concert in Minneapolis when she tried to get his autograph. Freeman said the performer gave her his signature and a phone number, and when she called it, she was invited to Kelly’s hotel room. She was offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance, and Kelly took his clothes off as well and they danced together, Freeman said.

The criminal complaint said she told investigators that Kelly lay on his bed and she climbed on top of him “body to body.” He allegedly touched her all over her body and fondled himself.

Cook County prosecutors in Chicago dropped state sex abuse charges there in January, citing his lengthy federal prison sentences.

National News

Associated Press

Pale Male, red-tailed hawk who nested above NYC’s Fifth Avenue for 30 years, dies at 33

NEW YORK (AP) — Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk who brought a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan as he nested above Fifth Avenue for three decades, has died. Pale Male died late Tuesday after being found ill and grounded in Central Park, wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath posted on Facebook. The hawk was believed […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during...

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June. Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Native American former student sues Oklahoma school for removing feather at graduation

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Native American former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from her graduation cap prior to her high school graduation ceremony. The lawsuit filed Monday in Tulsa County District Court against Broken Arrow Public Schools and two employees by Lena’ Black alleges intentional […]

10 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Valor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, We...

Associated Press

Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — An optimistic President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive as he prepared to leave for a global summit in Japan. Biden’s upbeat remarks came as a select group of negotiators began […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Court...

Associated Press

Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said in a report released Wednesday. The inspector general’s 161-page report alleges a broad array of misconduct by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. It accuses her of disclosing to a journalist nonpublic information about a Justice Department investigation, soliciting and accepting 30 […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Forensic assistant Laurentiu Bigu, left, and investigator Ryan Parraz from the Los Angeles C...

Associated Press

US drug overdose deaths slightly increased in 2022, CDC says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. went up slightly last year after two big leaps during the pandemic. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the numbers plateaued for most of last year. Experts aren’t sure whether that means the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in U.S. history is […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions