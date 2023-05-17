Close
Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike

May 17, 2023, 11:06 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike.

The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement.

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date,” said Adam Sharp, academy president and CEO.

The 50th annual Daytime Emmys honoring soap operas and talk shows were to be televised on CBS.

Last year, the ceremony returned to a live, in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In 2020 and 2021, the Daytime Emmys were pre-taped events.

The postponement comes as the Tony Awards, scheduled for June 11 on CBS, remain in flux after the WGA denied a request for a strike waiver from the show’s producers. The union said it would not picket the show.

The recent MTV Movie & TV Awards switched to a pre-taped telecast featuring clip packages after the union vowed to picket the live broadcast that was scheduled to take place in Santa Monica. Host Drew Barrymore dropped out to honor the striking writers.

The Peabody Awards scrapped plans to stage an in-person ceremony on June 11. The strike has also disrupted the PEN America gala.

