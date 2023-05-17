Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Energy storage farm could replace Hawaii coal-fired power plant

May 17, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — An energy storage farm could replace Hawaii’s last coal-fired power plant that closed in 2022 after 30 years.

The AES Corporation coal plant produced up to one-fifth of the electricity on Oahu — the most populous island in the state. Taking it offline meant an end to the 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases that were emitted annually, then-Gov. David Ige said as it was about to shutdown in September.

The company said potential new uses for the 8.5-acre property in Kapolei include battery storage, solar and even wind power, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

Energy storage farms are increasingly taking the place of old coal plants.

Nearby, the largest stand-alone energy system in the state has been under construction since last year. The project has an energy storage capacity of 565 megawatt-hours and is being developed by San Francisco-based Plus Power.

Storage projects allow utility operator Hawaiian Electric to accept and use more intermittent power from renewable sources, including rooftop solar.

Electricity generated by burning oil remains the largest source of power for Hawaiian Electric, which serves Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui, Molokai and Lanai. The utility company reported that 32% of power generation in 2022 was from renewable sources.

Like other Pacific islands, Hawaii has suffered the cascading impacts of climate change. The state is experiencing the destruction of coral reefs from bleaching associated with increased ocean temperatures, rapid sea level rise, more intense storms and drought that is increasing the state’s wildfire risk.

In 2020, Hawaii’s Legislature passed a law banning the use of coal for energy production by the start of 2023. Hawaii has mandated a transition to 100% renewable energy by 2045 and was the first state to set such a goal.

National News

Associated Press

Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 52 years for Texas boy’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman on Wednesday agreed to a 52-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the 2021 death of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old Houston son, whose body she had kept hidden in a storage unit before it was discovered in an East Texas hotel, according to prosecutors. During a court hearing, Theresa Balboa, 31, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland

Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by recovered the slippers in a sting operation in 2018. A grand jury indicted Terry Martin on Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, federal prosecutors in North Dakota […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washi...

Associated Press

Trust in Supreme Court fell to lowest point in 50 years after abortion decision, poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022 in the wake of restrictions on abortion, a major trends survey shows. The divide between Democrats and Republicans over support for abortion rights also was the largest ever in 2022, according to the Roe v. […]

12 hours ago

Supporters of Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker dance as early results come in at Park...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral primary returned Democrats to familiar themes of crime, inequality

Democrat Cherelle Parker turned back challenges from the left Tuesday to win Philadelphia’s mayoral primary, a contest that serves as the nation’s latest barometer of the mood of big cities in dealing with issues such as crime, poverty and inequality. Her primary win in the heavily Democratic city puts Parker on track to become the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike. The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement. “We look forward […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 202...

Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes requests May 30 as new date to report to prison after losing her bid to remain free

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has asked a federal judge to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30 to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. Holmes’ lawyers submitted the proposed reporting date in […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Energy storage farm could replace Hawaii coal-fired power plant