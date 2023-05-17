I-5 express lanes re-open after earlier collision

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

Update 10:24 a.m.:

All I-5 express lanes are back open after a collision caused traffic issues early Wednesday.

Original:

The I-5 express lanes are fully closed Wednesday afternoon after a collision near NE 50th Street in Seattle.

A minor backup remains behind the collision site, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted around 11:30 a.m.

🚨The I-5 express lanes (currently southbound) are blocked again for another collision, this time at NE 50th St. – SB I-5 travelers are once again advised to use mainline to access downtown Seattle. – This will delay express lanes reversal to northbound. pic.twitter.com/q7duWXWLU7 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 17, 2023

The northbound reversal is delayed as emergency personnel work at the collision site. This delay is expected to extend into the lunch hour.

Visit the MyNorthwest Traffic page for real-time updates.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates