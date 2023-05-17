Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

I-5 express lanes re-open after earlier collision

May 17, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 2:23 pm

I-5 express lanes closed...

The I-5 express lanes fully closed Wednesday morning after a collision near NE 50th Street in Seattle. (Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 10:24 a.m.:

All I-5 express lanes are back open after a collision caused traffic issues early Wednesday.

Original:

The I-5 express lanes are fully closed Wednesday afternoon after a collision near NE 50th Street in Seattle.

A minor backup remains behind the collision site, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted around 11:30 a.m.

The northbound reversal is delayed as emergency personnel work at the collision site. This delay is expected to extend into the lunch hour.

Visit the MyNorthwest Traffic page for real-time updates.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

Local News

Mount St. Helens mudslide...

Micki Gamez

SR 504 near Mount St. Helens closed indefinitely after mudslide

Days before the 43rd anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption, a mudslide wiped out an entire road and closed a popular tourist site.

15 hours ago

resignation rates...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington resignation rates among lowest in the country

The state ranked 42 out of 50 with a resignation rate of 2.35% over the past year. Louisiana was No. 1 with a rate of 3.52%.

15 hours ago

Good Samaritan nurses...

Bill Kaczaraba

Nurses vote ‘no confidence’ in MultiCare Good Samaritan CEO

After 15 bargaining sessions, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital nurses overwhelmingly voted no confidence in their CEO.

15 hours ago

Seattle non-profits...

L.B. Gilbert

Former finance director embezzled $3M from Seattle non-profits

A former finance director of two Seattle non-profits pleads guilty to embezzling more than $3 million to pay for her luxuries.

15 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during...

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Kohberger eliminating need for hearing

A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

15 hours ago

Hazy sunshine...

Ted Buehner

Wildfire smoke from Canada impacting Seattle skies

It may only be the middle of May, but wildfire season is already impacting the Seattle region with smoke from Canada.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

I-5 express lanes re-open after earlier collision