Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Idaho mom convicted in deaths of 2 kids and romantic rival faces new Arizona charge

May 17, 2023, 12:17 PM

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Cour...

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who was convicted in Idaho last week in the deaths of her two children and a romantic rival has been indicted for a second time in Arizona, this time on charges that she conspired to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

Lori Vallow Daybell was her fifth husband’s previous wife. The case included bizarre claims that she called her son and daughter zombies and said she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

She was already facing a separate felony case in Arizona, after a grand jury indicted her in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

A second Arizona indictment was unsealed this month that charges Vallow Daybell with conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux on Oct. 2, 2019, but missed.

The Maricopa County, Arizona, prosecutor’s office on Wednesday confirmed the indictment charging Vallow Daybell in the attempted shooting of Boudreaux. The indictment was first reported by Phoenix television station Fox10.

Under Arizona law, indictments are generally sealed until a defendant is served with the document. Vallow Daybell cannot be extradited and served in Arizona until she is sentenced in the Idaho case, which is expected to happen later this year.

Daybell, her fifth husband, is awaiting trial on the same charges Vallow Daybell was convicted of.

One member of the jury that convicted her, Saul Hernandez, said in an interview broadcast on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that deliberations took two days because he wasn’t initially convinced that they had the evidence to convict Lori Vallow Daybell.

But after reviewing the evidence on the second day, he said, he agreed that she was guilty.

Hernandez said he was “disgusted” by the photos prosecutors presented of Lori and Chad Daybell dancing at their wedding on a beach in Hawaii.

“I just couldn’t believe how someone can be that happy when your kids are in the ground and the person that was key in all of this is sitting across from you smiling at you and dancing with you on the beach,” he said.

As more evidence and testimony was shared, Hernandez said it became harder for him to look at Lori Daybell.

“You know, growing up you talk about good and bad, God and evil,” Hernandez said. “And I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil.”

National News

Associated Press

Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 52 years for Texas boy’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman on Wednesday agreed to a 52-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the 2021 death of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old Houston son, whose body she had kept hidden in a storage unit before it was discovered in an East Texas hotel, according to prosecutors. During a court hearing, Theresa Balboa, 31, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland

Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by recovered the slippers in a sting operation in 2018. A grand jury indicted Terry Martin on Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, federal prosecutors in North Dakota […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Energy storage farm could replace Hawaii coal-fired power plant

HONOLULU (AP) — An energy storage farm could replace Hawaii’s last coal-fired power plant that closed in 2022 after 30 years. The AES Corporation coal plant produced up to one-fifth of the electricity on Oahu — the most populous island in the state. Taking it offline meant an end to the 1.5 million metric tons […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washi...

Associated Press

Trust in Supreme Court fell to lowest point in 50 years after abortion decision, poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022 in the wake of restrictions on abortion, a major trends survey shows. The divide between Democrats and Republicans over support for abortion rights also was the largest ever in 2022, according to the Roe v. […]

12 hours ago

Supporters of Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker dance as early results come in at Park...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral primary returned Democrats to familiar themes of crime, inequality

Democrat Cherelle Parker turned back challenges from the left Tuesday to win Philadelphia’s mayoral primary, a contest that serves as the nation’s latest barometer of the mood of big cities in dealing with issues such as crime, poverty and inequality. Her primary win in the heavily Democratic city puts Parker on track to become the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike. The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement. “We look forward […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Idaho mom convicted in deaths of 2 kids and romantic rival faces new Arizona charge