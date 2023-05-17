Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38M at auction in New York

May 17, 2023, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible that is one of the world’s oldest surviving biblical manuscripts sold for $38 million in New York on Wednesday.

The Codex Sassoon, a leather-bound, handwritten parchment volume containing a nearly complete Hebrew Bible, was purchased by former U.S. Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses on behalf of the American Friends of ANU and donated to ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, where it will join the collection, Sotheby’s said in statement.

The manuscript was exhibited at the ANU Museum in March as part of a worldwide tour before the auction.

Sotheby’s Judaica specialist Sharon Liberman Mintz said the $38 million price tag, which includes the auction house’s fee, “reflects the profound power, influence, and significance of the Hebrew Bible, which is an indispensable pillar of humanity.”

It’s one of highest prices for a manuscript sold at auction. In 2021, a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution sold for $43 million. Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Leicester sold for $31 million in 1994, or around $60 million in today’s dollars.

Mintz said she was “absolutely delighted by today’s monumental result and that Codex Sassoon will shortly be making its grand and permanent return to Israel, on display for the world to see.”

The Codex Sassoon is believed to have been fabricated sometime between 880 and 960.

It got its name in 1929 when it was purchased by David Solomon Sassoon, a son of an Iraqi Jewish business magnate who filled his London home with his collection of Jewish manuscripts.

Sassoon’s estate was broken up after he died and the biblical codex was sold by Sotheby’s in Zurich in 1978 to the British Rail Pension Fund for around $320,000, or $1.4 million in today’s dollars.

The pension fund sold the Codex Sassoon 11 years later to Jacqui Safra, a banker and art collector, bought it in 1989 for $3.19 million ($7.7 million in today’s dollars). Safra was the seller on Wednesday.

National News

Associated Press

Volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face during Los Angeles bee swarm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A volunteer police officer responding to a report of a bee swarm was hospitalized after getting stung multiple times on his face and collapsing onto the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood. A TV news helicopter recorded dramatic video of the attack Monday afternoon in the Encino area as the man […]

14 hours ago

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, talks with White House director of legislative...

Associated Press

Who’s who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help work out a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that could ensue if the U.S. defaults on its debts. The negotiators are racing to beat a deadline of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade-plus about classified materials found in the papers of former members of Congress and other U.S. officials, according to newly released congressional testimony. That figure underscores the weaknesses in how the U.S. government tracks and safeguards its most important […]

14 hours ago

Robert Allen, who took a plea deal and testified against his fellow defendants in the 2018 murder o...

Associated Press

Fourth XXXTentacion killer gets reduced sentence after taking plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who testified against three former friends who murdered rising rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery five years ago will spend the next two years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday. Circuit Judge Michael Usan sentenced Robert Allen to seven years in prison, with credit for the five […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Pilot killed in small plane crash in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A pilot died after a small banner-towing plane crashed and burst into flames Wednesday afternoon in South Florida, officials said. The single-engine Piper PA-25-235 went down next to the parking lot of a Hollywood shopping center, the Sun Sentinel reported. The plane had departed from the nearby North Perry Airport in […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

New chair appointed to head elections board in Georgia’s Fulton County

The elections board in Georgia’s most populous county, a Democratic stronghold targeted by former President Donald Trump after his narrow 2020 loss in the state, will soon have new leadership. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the selection of lawyer Patrise Perkins-Hooker to serve as chair of the county Registration and […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38M at auction in New York