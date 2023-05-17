Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees

May 17, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A volunteer police officer responding to a report of a bee swarm was hospitalized after getting stung multiple times on his face and collapsing onto the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

A TV news helicopter recorded dramatic video of the attack Monday afternoon in the Encino area as the man flailed around while trying to swat the bees away. He tripped and fell, hitting his head on the ground.

The uniformed volunteer officer was treated for a fractured eye socket and bee stings to his face and eyes, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. He was in stable condition, the statement said.

The officer and his partner were assisting with traffic control when the attack occurred, police said.

A professional bee-removal service was called to the neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley northwest of downtown LA, the city’s fire department said.

National News

Associated Press

Animal rights group says chickens were abused, but Tyson Foods cut ties with the farm on its own

An animal rights group said Wednesday that a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals, allowing some of them to go without feed and water at times. But Tyson says it cut ties with the farm in January after it uncovered animal welfare issues there on its own. The group, Animal […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Myanmar military officers leave the venue during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 78th Arme...

Associated Press

UN expert: Myanmar military imported $1 billion in weapons since 2021 coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s military has imported at least $1 billion worth of weapons and related material from Russia, China and other countries since its February 2021 coup, some of which it has used to carry out atrocities against civilians, according to a U.N. report released Wednesday. The weapons continue to flow to the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, talks with White House director of legislative...

Associated Press

Who’s who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help work out a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that could ensue if the U.S. defaults on its debts. The negotiators are racing to beat a deadline of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38M at auction in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible that is one of the world’s oldest surviving biblical manuscripts sold for $38 million in New York on Wednesday. The Codex Sassoon, a leather-bound, handwritten parchment volume containing a nearly complete Hebrew Bible, was purchased by former U.S. Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses on behalf of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade-plus about classified materials found in the papers of former members of Congress and other U.S. officials, according to newly released congressional testimony. That figure underscores the weaknesses in how the U.S. government tracks and safeguards its most important […]

14 hours ago

Robert Allen, who took a plea deal and testified against his fellow defendants in the 2018 murder o...

Associated Press

Fourth XXXTentacion killer gets reduced sentence after taking plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who testified against three former friends who murdered rising rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery five years ago will spend the next two years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday. Circuit Judge Michael Usan sentenced Robert Allen to seven years in prison, with credit for the five […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees