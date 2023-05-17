Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN envoy cautiously optimistic Yemen’s warring parties will resume UN-led negotiations

May 17, 2023, 2:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen expressed “cautious optimism” Wednesday that the country’s warring parties will return to U.N.-led negotiations to end their deadly eight-year conflict.

Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council he is confident last month’s prisoner releases agreed to by the government and rival Houthi rebels will “build further confidence between the parties” and support an environment conducive for dialogue.

The conflict has claimed thousands of lives and further impoverished the Arab world’s poorest nation.

Grundberg said he was encouraged by positive and detailed discussions he had recently with officials from the government and the rebels, as well as with senior regional and Yemeni officials in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, and with senior U.S. officials in Washington.

The parties “demonstrated an understanding of the immensity of what is at stake and displayed willingness to constructively engage on the way forward,” he said.

“There is a clear determination on all sides to make progress towards a deal on humanitarian and economic measures, a permanent cease-fire, and the resumption of a Yemeni-led political process under U.N. auspices,” Grundberg said.

Yemen’s devastating conflict began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition including the United Arab Emirates intervened in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government to power.

A U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April 2022 and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting, but it ended on Oct. 2 after just six months.

Grundberg told the council that seven months after its expiration “the truce continues to deliver,” pointing to continuing commercial flights in and out of Sanaa and ships carrying fuel and other commercial goods arriving and leaving Yemen’s main port at Hodeida.

“While sporadic military incidents continue to occur, levels of hostilities are significantly lower than before the truce,” he said. “But the fragility of the military situation, the dire state of the economy and the daily challenges facing the Yemeni people provide us with constant reminders of why a more comprehensive agreement between the parties is so vital.”

Grundberg pointed to continuing reports of violence across frontlines in the provinces of Al Jawf, Taiz, Marib and Saada. He also mentioned restrictions on freedom of movement, especially in Houthi areas, and the government’s inability to export oil, which generated more than half its revenue last year, as examples of the fragility of the current situation. He said the situation underscores the need for a formal cease-fire.

“The cornerstone of an agreement on the way forward must be the resumption of a Yemeni-led political process under U.N. auspices to bring an end to the conflict,” Grundberg said, stressing that partial or temporary solutions can’t tackle Yemen’s myriad problems.

National News

Associated Press

Former Bosnia wartime prison camp guard who settled in US facing federal charges

A former guard at a notorious prison camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina who used a fabricated story to obtain refugee status in the U.S. and settled in the Boston suburbs has been arrested on fraud and other charges, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Kemal Mrndzic, 50, was living in Swampscott, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) from Boston, at […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Animal rights group says chickens were abused, but Tyson Foods cut ties with the farm on its own

An animal rights group said Wednesday that a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals, allowing some of them to go without feed and water at times. But Tyson says it cut ties with the farm in January after it uncovered animal welfare issues there on its own. The group, Animal […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Myanmar military officers leave the venue during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 78th Arme...

Associated Press

UN expert: Myanmar military imported $1 billion in weapons since 2021 coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s military has imported at least $1 billion worth of weapons and related material from Russia, China and other countries since its February 2021 coup, some of which it has used to carry out atrocities against civilians, according to a U.N. report released Wednesday. The weapons continue to flow to the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A volunteer police officer responding to a report of a bee swarm was hospitalized after getting stung multiple times on his face and collapsing onto the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood. A TV news helicopter recorded dramatic video of the attack Monday afternoon in the Encino area as the man […]

14 hours ago

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, talks with White House director of legislative...

Associated Press

Who’s who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help work out a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that could ensue if the U.S. defaults on its debts. The negotiators are racing to beat a deadline of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38M at auction in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible that is one of the world’s oldest surviving biblical manuscripts sold for $38 million in New York on Wednesday. The Codex Sassoon, a leather-bound, handwritten parchment volume containing a nearly complete Hebrew Bible, was purchased by former U.S. Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses on behalf of […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

UN envoy cautiously optimistic Yemen’s warring parties will resume UN-led negotiations