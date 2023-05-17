Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Four guards to face trial in 2014 death of man at a Detroit-area shopping mall

May 17, 2023, 2:33 PM

Attorney General Dana Nessel announces charges for several security guards from Northland Mall in t...

Attorney General Dana Nessel announces charges for several security guards from Northland Mall in the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran during a news conference in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Four security guards blamed for the death of a man during a struggle at a Detroit-area mall in 2014 will face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, a judge said Wednesday.

Judge Shelia Johnson said there was enough evidence to send the case to trial, a low threshold at this stage of the case.

McKenzie Cochran, 25, struggled with security guards and was hit with pepper spray at the now-closed Northland Center mall in Southfield, after a jewelry store owner said he had made threats. He was trapped on the ground and handcuffed before dying of compression asphyxiation.

The Oakland County prosecutor at the time, Jessica Cooper, declined to file charges, saying the guards had no intent to harm Cochran.

But the Michigan attorney general’s office reopened the investigation and filed charges in 2021, more than seven years later, against Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree. They have pleaded not guilty.

Cochran’s death got renewed attention in 2020 during a local race for prosecutor and amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police. Cochran was also Black.

National News

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

Associated Press

Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana became the first state in the U.S. to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday when the state’s Republican governor signed a measure that’s more sweeping than any other state’s attempts to curtail the social media app. The measure is expected to be challenged legally and will serve as a testing ground […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani sued for defamation by supermarket employee he accused of assault

New York (AP) — A man who spent a night in jail for smacking Rudy Giuliani on the back and calling him a “scumbag” is suing him and several New York City police officers for false arrest and defamation. Daniel Gill brought the federal suit in Manhattan court on Wednesday, accusing Giuliani of spinning a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

1-year-old accidentally shot by 4-year-old brother, expected to survive

HOUSTON (AP) — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 1-year-old brother at their home near northeast Houston, according to law enforcement officials. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to the home where they determined the child found an unsecured pistol and unintentionally shot his sibling, KTRK-TV reported. The […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

UN envoy cautiously optimistic Yemen’s warring parties will resume UN-led negotiations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen expressed “cautious optimism” Wednesday that the country’s warring parties will return to U.N.-led negotiations to end their deadly eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council he is confident last month’s prisoner releases agreed to by the government and rival Houthi rebels will “build further […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Bosnia wartime prison camp guard who settled in US facing federal charges

A former guard at a notorious prison camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina who used a fabricated story to obtain refugee status in the U.S. and settled in the Boston suburbs has been arrested on fraud and other charges, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Kemal Mrndzic, 50, was living in Swampscott, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) from Boston, at […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Animal rights group says chickens were abused, but Tyson Foods cut ties with the farm on its own

An animal rights group said Wednesday that a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals, allowing some of them to go without feed and water at times. But Tyson says it cut ties with the farm in January after it uncovered animal welfare issues there on its own. The group, Animal […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Four guards to face trial in 2014 death of man at a Detroit-area shopping mall