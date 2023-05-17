Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Indiana court upholds life sentence for man convicted of killing, cannibalism

May 17, 2023, 2:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence without parole for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Joseph Oberhansley was convicted in September 2020 of murder and burglary in the slaying of Tammy Jo Blanton in Jeffersonville in September 2014. Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley to life in prison without parole, based on a jury recommendation.

Oberhansley’s attorney, Victoria Casanova, argued before the court last month that her client’s mental health wasn’t taken into consideration and that the jury didn’t return a proper verdict form in weighing aggravating and mitigating circumstances.

The opinion written by Justice Christopher Goff said the jury made “the necessary weighing determination.” Three other justices concurred and Justice Geoffrey Slaughter agreed in part.

The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.

Oberhansley testified that two men had been at the victim’s home when he arrived around 4 a.m. that day and said they were responsible for Blanton’s death. He said they knocked him out and that he awoke when police arrived.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull expressed relief at the ruling.

“I hope that the family of the victim can rest a bit easier now that the result of the proceedings has been reviewed and upheld,” Mull said.

Oberhansley is incarcerated at the New Castle Psychiatric Unit of the Indiana Department of Correction.

National News

Associated Press

New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police, authorities said Wednesday. Police added new details to […]

15 hours ago

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N...

Associated Press

Effort to expel Santos falters as Republicans vote to send measure to Ethics Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A resolution to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress was referred to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday as Republicans successfully sidestepped an effort to force them into a vote that could have narrowed their already slim four-seat majority. The House voted along party lines, 221-204, to refer the matter to […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, listens at a news conference about the Justice Dep...

Associated Press

Federal attorneys agree to pause litigation for water violations in Mississippi’s capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for the federal government, Mississippi and the state’s capital city have agreed to request to delay litigation from a complaint filed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that said the city wasn’t meeting standards for providing reliable drinking water. In a Wednesday court filing, Government attorneys asked for a six-month […]

15 hours ago

Attorney General Dana Nessel announces charges for several security guards from Northland Mall in t...

Associated Press

Four guards to face trial in 2014 death of man at a Detroit-area shopping mall

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Four security guards blamed for the death of a man during a struggle at a Detroit-area mall in 2014 will face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, a judge said Wednesday. Judge Shelia Johnson said there was enough evidence to send the case to trial, a low threshold at this stage of […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

Associated Press

Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana became the first state in the U.S. to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday when the state’s Republican governor signed a measure that’s more sweeping than any other state’s attempts to curtail the social media app. The measure is expected to be challenged legally and will serve as a testing ground […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani sued for defamation by supermarket employee he accused of assault

New York (AP) — A man who spent a night in jail for smacking Rudy Giuliani on the back and calling him a “scumbag” is suing him and several New York City police officers for false arrest and defamation. Daniel Gill brought the federal lawsuit in Manhattan court on Wednesday, accusing Giuliani of spinning a […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Indiana court upholds life sentence for man convicted of killing, cannibalism