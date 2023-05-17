Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Warning issued on surgery in Mexican border city after suspected cases of meningitis, 1 death

May 17, 2023, 3:09 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in a Mexico border city after five people from Texas who got procedures there came back and developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis. One of them died, officials said.

The five people who became ill traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, for surgical procedures that included the use of an epidural, an anesthetic injected near the spinal column, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday. Four remain hospitalized, and one of them later died.

Those who became ill range in age from 30 to 50 years old, the department said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory Tuesday for U.S. residents seeking medical care in Matamoros.

Meningitis is the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord and should be treated urgently. Symptoms include fever, headache, a stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion and sensitivity to light. Cases of meningitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, trauma or fungi.

Fungal meningitis, like in the Texas cases, is not transmitted person to person, health officials say. It could be accidentally introduced during a medical or surgical procedure.

U.S. and Mexican authorities are attempting to find the source of the infection, whether the cases are linked and if there are other cases, the Texas health department said.

The CDC urged anyone who had an epidural injection of anesthetic in that region after Jan. 1, 2023, to watch for symptoms of meningitis symptoms and consider consulting a doctor.

Patients in the Texas cases began showing symptoms three days to six weeks after surgery in Matamoros.

People leaving the U.S. for prescription drugs, dental procedures, surgeries and other medical treatment — also known as medical tourism — is common, experts say. Besides Mexico, other common destinations include Canada, India and Thailand.

National News

In this aerial photo chunks of ice follow flooding from an ice jam in Crooked Creek, Alaska, May 15...

Associated Press

Breaking ice jams, rapid snowmelt flood homes, businesses and roads across Alaska

Flooding across Alaska has inundated scores of homes, with several of them knocked from their foundations by large ice chunks, and shut one of the state’s few east-west highways down to one lane. Ice jams on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers caused most of the damage through a large swath of Alaska, while a quick […]

17 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law...

Associated Press

Montana governor bans TikTok. But can the state enforce the law?

NEW YORK (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its kind bill that makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state, setting up a potential legal fight with the company amid a litany of questions over whether the state can even enforce the law. The new rules in […]

17 hours ago

File - A protester identified as "Reagan" holds a sign outside the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar on ...

Associated Press

Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle

NEW YORK (AP) — Dancers at a Los Angeles bar could soon become the only unionized group of strippers in the U.S. The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says owners of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood have withdrawn their opposition and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union. For 15 months, dancers […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by death of a collegaue, pass bill to deter wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers, shaken by the death of a colleague killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this year, unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that attempts to curtail the growing problem of wrong-way drivers. The legislation calls for the installation of detection and notification systems on at least 120 high-risk highway exit ramps […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Death toll from blinding May 1 dust storm crashes in Illinois rises to 8

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The death toll from numerous crashes on Interstate 55 that occurred amid a blinding May 1 dust storm has risen to eight, a coroner said Wednesday. Ruth Rau, 81, of Sorento, who was a passenger in a car that crashed in the dust storm, died of blunt force injuries Tuesday night […]

17 hours ago

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek talks about a new state revenue forecast and a Republican walkout in the Ore...

Associated Press

$2 billion budget bump: Oregon GOP walkout stalls two-year funding plan amid rosy revenue forecast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s latest state revenue forecast far exceeded expectations Wednesday, giving lawmakers more money for a two-year budget that’s due in June, but a walkout by Senate Republicans has jeopardized the process and they show no signs of planning to return to the chamber. Senate Democratic leaders, who hold the majority in […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Warning issued on surgery in Mexican border city after suspected cases of meningitis, 1 death