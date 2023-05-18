Three people injured after collision at Sea-Tac Airport

Port of Seattle police are looking for eyewitnesses after a serious crash in the departure area of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that sent three people to the hospital.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and medics with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the scene to investigate.

A spokesperson from the airport told KIRO 7 TV the driver appeared to have accidentally accelerated their vehicle and hit the victims. The airport tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that the upper drive was completely closed, and people were being redirected to the 4th floor of the Sea-Tac Airport parking garage for passenger pickup and drop off.

Around 3:30 p.m., airport officials tweeted they were providing an hour of free parking temporarily on all floors of the parking garage to assist customers with passenger drop-off and pickup.

By 3:50 p.m., some lanes on the upper drive were open but traffic on Airport Expressway remained congested. Anyone traveling to Sea-Tac Airport was encouraged to use mass transit, including the Link light rail.

While the incident appears to be unintentional, Port of Seattle Police said they are still investigating. They asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash on the upper drives near Alaska check-in today to get in touch with them at 206-787-5401.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.