Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Three people injured after collision at Sea-Tac Airport

May 17, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 8:13 pm

collision seattle-tacoma international airport...

Collision at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Port of Seattle police are looking for eyewitnesses after a serious crash in the departure area of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that sent three people to the hospital.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and medics with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the scene to investigate.

A spokesperson from the airport told KIRO 7 TV the driver appeared to have accidentally accelerated their vehicle and hit the victims. The airport tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that the upper drive was completely closed, and people were being redirected to the 4th floor of the Sea-Tac Airport parking garage for passenger pickup and drop off.

Two shootings at Seattle beaches Tuesday night

Around 3:30 p.m., airport officials tweeted they were providing an hour of free parking temporarily on all floors of the parking garage to assist customers with passenger drop-off and pickup.

By 3:50 p.m., some lanes on the upper drive were open but traffic on Airport Expressway remained congested. Anyone traveling to Sea-Tac Airport was encouraged to use mass transit, including the Link light rail.

While the incident appears to be unintentional, Port of Seattle Police said they are still investigating. They asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash on the upper drives near Alaska check-in today to get in touch with them at 206-787-5401.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Local News

The cover of a live recording of the Peace Arch Concert of May 18, 1952 released by the Internation...

Feliks Banel

Washington’s forgotten ‘Woodstock of the McCarthy Era’

Lindsey Swindall is a college professor in Hoboken, New Jersey, but she knows a lot about a nearly forgotten event that happened at the Canadian border in Blaine 71 years ago today.

24 hours ago

sexually violent predator veto community...

Kate Stone

Inslee vetoes community notice for sexually violent predator relocation

Inslee has vetoed part of a bill that would have required communities to receive advance notice if a sexually violent predator is relocated there.

24 hours ago

stolen car kids inside...

Frank Sumrall

Homeless suspect arrested after allegedly stealing car with kids inside

A man was arrested in Hoquiam after stealing a van with two children aboard Monday morning, according to Hoquiam Police.

24 hours ago

homeless authority dones...

Frank Sumrall

KC Homeless Authority has salaries released after Dones departs

Salaries of the highest-paid employees at King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) were released following the departure of Marc Dones.

24 hours ago

Associated Press

Seattle startup’s ex-CFO accused of diverting $35 million, losing it in crypto crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The former chief financial officer of a Seattle-based startup took $35 million of his employer’s money without permission and lost it by investing in cryptocurrency before the crypto market crashed last year, according to a federal indictment returned by a grand jury Wednesday. Nevin Shetty, 39, was hired in March 2021 as […]

24 hours ago

Chihuly glass...

Bill Kaczaraba

Two Seattle museums named among the best in US

Trips to Discover gave the Museum of Pop Culture and Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle as some of the top tier of museums in the country.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Three people injured after collision at Sea-Tac Airport