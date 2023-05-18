Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post

May 18, 2023, 7:54 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The the big issue hovering over the cases, the federal law that shields social media companies from being sued over content posted by others.

The justices unanimously rejected a lawsuit alleging that the companies allowed their platforms to be used to aid and abet an attack at a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people in 2017.

In the case of an a unanimous court returned the case to a lower court, but said there appeared to be little, if anything, left of it.

The high court initially took up the Google case to decide whether the companies’ legal shield for the social media posts of others, contained in a 1996 law known as Section 230, is too broad.

Instead, though, the court said it was not necessary to reach that issue because there is little tying Google to responsibility for the Paris attack.

“We therefore decline to address the application of Section 230 to a complaint that appears to state little, if any, plausible claim for relief,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.

The outcome is, at least for now, a victory for the tech industry, which predicted havoc on the internet if Google lost. But the high court remains free to take up the issue in a later case.

Anna Diakun, staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

“The Court will eventually have to answer some important questions that it avoided in today’s opinions. Questions about the scope of platforms’ immunity under Section 230 are consequential and will certainly come up soon in other cases,” Anna Diakun, staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said in an emailed statement.

The families of victims in both attacks asserted that the internet giants did not do enough to prevent their platforms from being used by extremist groups to radicalize and recruit people.

They sued under a federal law that allows Americans injured by a terrorist attack abroad to seek money damages in federal court.

The family of a victim in the bombing of the Reina nightclub in Istanbul claimed that the companies assisted in the growth of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

But writing for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said the family’s “claims fall far short of plausibly alleging that defendants aided and abetted the Reina attack.”

In the Paris attack, the family of college student raised similar claims against Google over her killing at a Paris bistro, in an assault also claimed by the Islamic State. That was one of several attacks on a June night in the French capital that left 130 people dead.

The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract IS recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that most of the claims were barred by the internet immunity law.

The Supreme Court’s decision in October to review that ruling set off alarm at Google and other technology companies. “If we undo Section 230, that would break a lot of the internet tools,” Kent Walker, Google’s top lawyer, said.

Yelp, Reddit, Microsoft, Craigslist, Twitter and Facebook were among the companies warning that searches for jobs, restaurants and merchandise could be restricted if those social media platforms had to worry about being sued over the recommendations they provide and their users want.

National News

FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in Concord, N....

Associated Press

White House expected to withdraw federal appeals court nomination, in judicial defeat for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare judicial defeat for President Joe Biden, the White House is expected to soon withdraw the nomination of Michael Delaney for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a person familiar with his confirmation process. Delaney’s nomination lacks the needed votes in the Senate Judiciary Committee, said […]

10 hours ago

This mid 1970s image shows Grand Ole Opry pioneer Carlos DeFord Bailey. The city of Nashville is na...

Associated Press

Nashville to name street after ‘Harmonica Wizard,’ Opry founder DeFord Bailey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Nashville is naming a street after Grand Ole Opry pioneer DeFord Bailey, the “Harmonica Wizard” whose popularity and contributions to country music and blues are still being recognized decades later. On Saturday, DeFord Bailey Avenue will be officially dedicated in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville where Bailey lived […]

10 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by Castro County Emergency Management, smoke fills the sky after an e...

Associated Press

Massive Texas dairy farm blaze caused by engine fire in manure hauler

DIMMITT, Texas (AP) — A fire and explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was an accident that started with an engine fire in a manure vacuum truck cleaning part of the massive barn, according to state investigators. A State Fire […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains of Georgia woman killed 46 years ago identified, confirmed serial killer victim

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The remains of a Georgia woman killed 46 years ago were identified and confirmed as a victim of Samuel Little, known as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, authorities said Thursday. Yvonne Pless was about 20 when Little killed her in 1977, according to a news release from the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Dustin ...

Associated Press

Indiana Army veteran convicted in road rage killing of Muslim man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis Army veteran has been convicted in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man, after witnesses said he hurled ethnic and religious insults at the victim, including yelling, “Go back to your country,” before opening fire. A Marion County jury convicted Dustin E. Passarelli, 37, of murder on […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge finds bathroom graffiti violated civil rights act, orders teen to write essay

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teenager has been ordered to write a 3,000-word essay discussing “the impact of racism and racist speech on society” after a judge found that he violated the state’s civil rights act by carving graffiti inside a high school bathroom directed at a Black teen. In the order filed […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post