LOCAL NEWS

Harry Osborne State Forest in Skagit County closed due to vandalism, garbage, safety concerns

May 18, 2023, 5:55 AM | Updated: 8:58 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

The Harry Osborne State Forest in Skagit County is temporarily closing to vehicle access after “years of vandalism, garbage dumping, illegal camping, timber theft, and other public safety issues,” said the Washington State Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday.

The DNR said entrances will open again in September for hunting season and might stay open to December if the state of the camping area gets better.

Parking at the Les Hilde Trailhead will be closed through July 1 and camping won’t be allowed through the end of the year, said the DNR. However, the forest will stay open for walk-in dispersed recreation.

“We appreciate that most people are responsible when they recreate in the area, and limiting access to public land is not a decision that we take lightly, but we need to protect public safety and protect our forests,” said the DNR.

