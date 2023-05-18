Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Remains of Georgia woman identified, confirmed as serial killer’s 1977 victim

May 18, 2023, 9:31 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MACON, Ga. (AP) — The remains of a Georgia woman killed 46 years ago were identified and confirmed as a victim of Samuel Little, known as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, authorities said Thursday.

Yvonne Pless was about 20 when Little killed her in 1977, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. She had been dubbed “Macon Jane Doe” by The Telegraph newspaper in the city.

Little, who died in December 2020, confessed in 2018 to killing two Macon women, prompting Georgia investigators to travel to Texas in 2019 to interview him. They were able to confirm that his confessions matched the unsolved Macon cold case. They were able to notify a remaining family member of the other woman, Fredonia Smith, who was killed in 1982.

But Pless’ remains hadn’t been identified, so her family was not known. Last year, investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to identify Pless’ remains and then identified a relative who connected them with her remaining family in Macon.

By the time of his death at nearly 80 years old, Little had confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005. Most of the slayings took place in Florida and Southern California. Georgia authorities say eight of his victims were Georgia residents, and the remains of a Tennessee woman were also found in Georgia.

Little, who was in and out of jail for decades for stealing, assault, drugs or other crimes, for years denied killing anyone.

It wasn’t until he was questioned by Texas Ranger James Holland in 2018 about a killing it turned out he didn’t commit that the details began to come out. Over about 700 hours of interviews, he gave details from scores of killings that only a murderer would know.

He said he started killing in 1970, on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

“It was like drugs,” he told Holland. “I came to like it.”

His last was in 2005, he said, in Tupelo, Mississippi. He also killed people in Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Nevada, Arkansas and other states.

Little strangled most of his victims, usually soon after meeting them during chance encounters.

Almost all of his victims were women, and he targeted people living on the edges of society, such as prostitutes or drug addicts. They were people he believed wouldn’t be looked for and wouldn’t leave much evidence for police.

He wasn’t wrong — police around the country initially classified many of the deaths as accidents, drug overdoses or the result of unknown causes.

Kentucky authorities finally caught up with him in 2012 after he was arrested on drug charges and his DNA linked him to three California killings.

When he began recounting the other slayings, authorities were astounded at how much he remembered. His paintings, they said, indicated he had a photographic memory.

“Nothing he’s ever said has been proven to be wrong or false,” Holland told the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” in 2019.

National News

FILE — A lift boat, right, that serves as a work platform, assembles a wind turbine on Aug. 15, 2...

Associated Press

Judge rejects lawsuit by Nantucket residents to block wind turbines, protect right whales

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Nantucket residents who argued that the planned construction of dozens of wind turbines off the affluent resort island threatens the survival of endangered Northern Atlantic right whales. Nantucket Residents Against Turbines said Vineyard Wind’s proposed project of some 62 turbines in waters 14 […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The Capitol building is visible as a man who declined to give his name, right, picks up garb...

Associated Press

Why a government default could be worse than a government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — All the hand-wringing over a TSA agents and such — showed up, but most federal employees stayed home. Work piled up in offices, and litter piled up in untended national parks. However, there’s a big difference between a government shutdown and a default on the nation’s debts. America very well knows what […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a suite of bills aimed at restricting access to abortion during a ...

Associated Press

Montana judge temporarily blocks enforcement of abortion ban; hearing next week

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a new ban on the type of abortion most commonly used after 15 weeks of gestation until he can hear arguments on the law next week. District Court Judge Mike Menahan issued a temporary restraining order Thursday against a law that […]

11 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill after returning...

Associated Press

Top Senate Dem: Congress ‘must move quickly’ on artificial intelligence legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Congress “must move quickly” to regulate artificial intelligence and has convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation. Schumer says the group met on Wednesday and that his staff has already met with close to 100 CEOs, scientists and academics who deal with the […]

11 hours ago

FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in Concord, N....

Associated Press

White House expected to withdraw federal appeals court nomination, in judicial defeat for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare judicial defeat for President Joe Biden, the White House is expected to soon withdraw the nomination of Michael Delaney for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a person familiar with his confirmation process. Delaney’s nomination lacks the needed votes in the Senate Judiciary Committee, said […]

11 hours ago

This mid 1970s image shows Grand Ole Opry pioneer Carlos DeFord Bailey. The city of Nashville is na...

Associated Press

Nashville to name street after ‘Harmonica Wizard,’ Opry founder DeFord Bailey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Nashville is naming a street after Grand Ole Opry pioneer DeFord Bailey, the “Harmonica Wizard” whose popularity and contributions to country music and blues are still being recognized decades later. On Saturday, DeFord Bailey Avenue will be officially dedicated in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville where Bailey lived […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Remains of Georgia woman identified, confirmed as serial killer’s 1977 victim