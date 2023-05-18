Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum

May 18, 2023, 11:18 AM

Mastodon bones are displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Grand ...

Mastodon bones are displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Mich. The bones are part of an exhibit and were unearthed last year during a drainage dig in western Michigan and belonged to a juvenile mastodon that lived 13,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A selection of bones belonging to a juvenile mastodon who roamed the woods of Michigan 13,000 years ago is now on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, after workers unearthed it by chance last year.

Excited museum officials showed off some of the long-extinct pachyderm’s remains on Thursday, although much of the skeleton still is going through the drying process.

Mastodons might seem similar to woolly mammoths, but they were shorter and stockier — imagine a mix between a woolly mammoth and modern elephant — and their tusks were shorter and less curved.

The Michigan skeleton was discovered by Kent County workers digging a drainage ditch about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids. Museum CEO Dale Robertson called the discovery “amazing.”

“It’s probably an understatement,” he said during a news conference Thursday before officials toured the new exhibit.

It’s not unusual to find mastodon bones, especially in the Midwest. But what’s special about this discovery is that as much as 80% of the mastodon’s bones are intact, “which is really, really impressive,” said Cory Redman, the museum’s science curator.

“Anything over 20 you’re super excited about, so 75 to 80% is absolutely fantastic,” Redman said.

Unfortunately, no tusks were found and only a partial skull, which is displayed under glass near a large photo of the excavation site. The skeleton was discovered last August on private property belonging to the Clapp family, who decided to donate it to the museum.

A selection of the bones, now known as the “Clapp Family Mastodon,” will be publicly displayed as part of the museum’s exhibition “Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets,” which opens on Saturday. The exhibit also features an array of creatures from the Pleistocene period. The museum acquired 63 new fossils and casts, allowing visitors to touch real fossilized bones and teeth.

But the Clapp Family Mastodon is the star of the show.

The juvenile was between 10 and 20 years old when it died, said Redman, which radiocarbon dating puts at around 13,210 years ago.

“What makes this specimen unique and so exciting is it’s a juvenile. It’s a young animal. Typically, when you find them, they’re adults. And also, the degree of completeness,” Redman said.

Lifestyle

This image released by ABC News shows Nicco Quiñones filming inside the home of Jerry and Veronica...

Associated Press

ABC News crew spends year in Uvalde, documents journey of survivors, families of shooting victims

NEW YORK (AP) — After most mass shootings that capture the public’s attention, national news organizations will send reporters for a few days, a week maybe, before moving on. There’s always another community, another tragedy. ABC News tried something different after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Miles of empty beach and billions of sea shells await a lone beachcomber at St. George Islan...

Associated Press

Surf’s up! Florida’s St. George Island beach named nation’s best in annual ranking

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 9-mile (14-kilometer) stretch of Florida sugar-white sand in an unspoiled natural setting alongside the Gulf of Mexico is the nation’s best beach for 2023, according to the annual ranking released Thursday by the university professor known as “Dr. Beach.” The state park on St. George Island just off the […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Dallas skyline rises behind the Cotton Bowl stands as Texas fans watch during the first ...

Associated Press

US metros are growing, many reversing 2021 drops, new estimates show

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The flight from urban areas that took place during the first year of the pandemic either reversed or slowed in its second year, as last year metropolitan areas in Texas and Florida boomed and declines in New York and Los Angeles were halved, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census […]

1 day ago

Richard Evans, a teacher at Hyde Park Elementary School, helps Ke'Arrah Jessie sound out a word dur...

Associated Press

The pandemic widened gaps in reading. Can one teacher ‘do something about that’?

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Richard Evans makes his way through rows of his students in his third grade classroom, stooping to pick up an errant pencil and answering questions above the din of chairs sliding on hardwood floors. The desks, once spread apart to fight COVID-19, are back together. Masks cover just a couple […]

1 day ago

In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law...

Associated Press

Montana governor bans TikTok. But can the state enforce the law?

NEW YORK (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its kind bill that makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state, setting up a potential legal fight with the company amid a litany of questions over whether the state can even enforce the law. The new rules in […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Pale Male, red-tailed hawk who nested above NYC’s Fifth Avenue for 30 years, dies at 33

NEW YORK (AP) — Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk who brought a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan as he nested above Fifth Avenue for three decades, has died. Pale Male died late Tuesday after being found ill and grounded in Central Park, wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath posted on Facebook. The hawk was believed […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum