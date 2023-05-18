Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty

May 18, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

Defense attorney Paula Canny, representing Nima Momeni, speaks with reporters at the Hall of Justic...

Defense attorney Paula Canny, representing Nima Momeni, speaks with reporters at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of Bob Lee. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tech consultant Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco.

Judge Victor Hwang ordered Momeni kept him in jail without bail, saying there was a high probability his release could result in great bodily harm to others. Momeni, who appeared in an orange jumpsuit, did not speak and his attorney Paula Canny entered the plea on his behalf.

Lee’s death on April 4 shocked San Francisco’s tech community. He created Cash App, a mobile payment service, and was the chief product officer of the cryptocurrency MobileCoin.

He was found outside a condominium building with three stab wounds, including one in the heart, shortly after 2:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Prosecutors say Momeni, 38, drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him over an apparent dispute related to Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia. She appeared in court Thursday alongside Momeni’s mother. Prosecutors said that Momeni’s DNA was found on the blade handle of the knife and Lee’s blood was on the blade.

Canny acknowledged the two men argued in the car before the incident. She said Momeni’s actions were both a measure of self-defense and an accident.

“People can have a fight and not know that somebody’s been mortally wounded,” she told reporters outside court.

Momeni was arrested last month and charged with murder based on surveillance video and testimony from a friend who was with Lee the day before he died. Details were outlined in a motion to detain Momeni.

The two men had been hanging out with Elyassnia, Momeni’s sister, the day before the stabbing, according to the motion. The friend, who was not identified by prosecutors, said Momeni later questioned Lee about whether his sister had been engaging in inappropriate behavior and Lee said she had not.

The friend and Lee later parted ways, and surveillance video showed Lee entering the Millennium Tower, where Elyassnia lives, just after midnight. Video footage then showed Lee and Momeni leaving the building together shortly after 2 a.m. and driving off in Momeni’s car.

Prosecutors say that Momeni drove to a dark and secluded spot, in an area of condos and empty tech offices, and attacked Lee with a kitchen knife. He then sped away “and left victim to slowly die,” according to the motion.

National News

Associated Press

Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee commission that enforces standards for police recommended Thursday that proceedings to bar an officer charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols from serving in state law enforcement be suspended until his legal case is resolved. A panel of the Tennessee Police Officer Standards and Training Commission in Nashville […]

12 hours ago

Attorney Kurt Olsen looks on during his opening statement in Kari Lake's election challenge trial, ...

Associated Press

Trial over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race enters 2nd day

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for Kari Lake entered a second day Thursday of trying to build a case for the only remaining legal claim in her challenge to the Arizona governor’s race. A judge in suburban Phoenix is allowing Lake a three-day trial to prove county election officials failed to perform higher level signature verifications […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan boy who used slingshot to save sister says he ‘was just lucky’

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 13-year-old Michigan boy who used a slingshot to save his 8-year-old sister from an attempted kidnapping said he was “freaking out” and simply reached for something that could stop the attack. “So I grab my slingshot and open the window and I grab two things — a marble and […]

12 hours ago

FILE—This is a Pittsburgh Transit Authority bus that was on the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh ...

Associated Press

10K bridges similar to Pittsburgh one that collapsed should be checked for corrosion, report says

Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge want transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar construction to ensure they don’t have the same kind of corrosion that was found on the bridge that collapsed. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report Thursday that drainage problems on […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018,...

Associated Press

Will dashboard AM radio be saved? Bipartisan bill would require automakers to keep it in new cars

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pushing to keep AM radio in the nation’s cars. A bipartisan group in Congress on Wednesday introduced the “AM for Every Vehicle Act.” The bill calls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require automakers to keep AM radio in new cars at no additional […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printin...

Associated Press

Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators from the White House labored Thursday over the U.S. looming economic crisis. Brown bags of lunch snacks were delivered to the stately room signaling a long day ahead. With a deadline as soon as June 1 drawing nearer, McCarthy tapped their top representatives to work out a deal after a week […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty