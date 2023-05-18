Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream

May 18, 2023, 2:18 PM

FILE - This image taken from surveillance video provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department ...

FILE - This image taken from surveillance video provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, carrying an AR-15 assault-style rifle after opening fire at Old National Bank, in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. Sturgeon, a man who opened fire at a Louisville bank, killing five co-workers, had confronted mental health problems over the last year and the situation appeared to be managed until just days before the shooting, his mother said. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man who killed five co-workers at a Kentucky bank last month had made plans for the shooting and placed his phone in a front shirt pocket to livestream the killings, according to police records recently released.

The shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, had also attempted suicide around the same time last year, according to four search warrants sent to tech and phone companies seeking access to information on his phone. Police also found a “manifesto or note” inside his Louisville residence, according to the search warrants, which were dated April 13 but were sealed by a judge for 30 days.

Sturgeon’s parents have spoken publicly about their son’s mental health issues, and said they were helping him seek treatment. They told police that his “mental health disorders may have played a part during this criminal act,” according to one of the warrants.

“Messages and notes from the device were shown to have plans on how to conduct” the shooting, a police investigator wrote in one of the warrants.

Sturgeon used an AR-15 assault-style rifle in the April 10 attack at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville before he was fatally shot in the lobby by a responding police officer. Eight others were injured, including a Louisville patrol officer, Nicholas Wilt, who was shot in the head and continues to recuperate. Wilt had just graduated from the police academy and had been on the job a few days.

The warrants do not give any details about what was found on the phones or the note found at Sturgeon’s home. Before the shooting, he went live on Instagram and placed his phone in his shirt pocket “to capture the mass shooting,” the warrants said.

The four unsealed warrants sought information from Google, AT&T, Apple and Snap Inc.

Sturgeon’s parents said their son had mental health challenges that were being addressed. But they said there were never any warning signs that he would commit a violent act.

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and Jim Tutt Jr.

National News

Associated Press

Oklahoma agrees to not enforce gender-affirming care ban while temporary order sought

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma agreed on Thursday to not enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people while opponents of the law seek a temporary court order blocking it. The attorney general’s office and attorneys for families and medical providers challenging the ban filed an agreement before the federal judge hearing […]

18 hours ago

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks dur...

Associated Press

Former FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, a day after the agency disclosed that two of the men had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Capital attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected their work. The three men alleged overreach and […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon, police said. Oregon State Police said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. to the crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Salman Rushdie attends PEN America gala, his first in-person appearance since stabbing last summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie has made his first in-person public appearance since being stabbed repeatedly and hospitalized nine months ago. The author was in attendance Thursday night for the annual gala of PEN America, the literary and free expression organization for which he once served as president. “I feel great,” said Rushdie, wearing […]

18 hours ago

A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesda...

Associated Press

Clerk who locked door before shooting in gas station charged with involuntary manslaughter

DETROIT (AP) — A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Alison Saros, a friend of the Winek family, speaks about victims, Mark and Sharie Winek, and...

Associated Press

Agreement with watchdog agency allows Virginia State Police to investigate itself

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Late last year, with the Virginia State Police under scrutiny after authorities said a former trooper a full investigation by the state’s watchdog agency. But due at least in part to a previously existing mutual agreement between state police and the watchdog, state police appear to have simply investigated the matter […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream