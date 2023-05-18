Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man arrested in latest in string of mosque vandalism in Minnesota

May 18, 2023, 2:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 42-year-old man is jailed after a mosque in St. Paul was severely damaged by a fire that authorities say was deliberately set — marking the sixth attack on Muslim houses of worship in Minnesota in 2023.

The fire was reported early Wednesday at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center. The suspect was arrested later Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said the mosque and a community center were “extensively” damaged. No one was inside the mosque at the time and no injuries were reported.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said at a news conference Wednesday that mosques across Minnesota should increase their security and asked for police to bolster patrols around them, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Minnesota Gov. Walz condemned the mosque attacks.

“In the last several months, Minnesota’s Muslim community has experienced several attacks motivated by hate,” Walz said on Twitter. “In Minnesota, we have a zero tolerance policy toward violence. We continue to stand with our Muslim friends and neighbors.”

The fire comes three weeks after several instances of vandalism and arson fires on consecutive days at Muslim mosques in Minnesota.

National News

Associated Press

Oklahoma agrees to not enforce gender-affirming care ban while temporary order sought

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma agreed on Thursday to not enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people while opponents of the law seek a temporary court order blocking it. The attorney general’s office and attorneys for families and medical providers challenging the ban filed an agreement before the federal judge hearing […]

18 hours ago

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks dur...

Associated Press

FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, a day after the agency disclosed that two of the men had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected their work. The three men alleged overreach and […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon, police said. Oregon State Police said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. to the crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Salman Rushdie attends PEN America gala, his first in-person appearance since stabbing last summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie has made his first in-person public appearance since being stabbed repeatedly and hospitalized nine months ago. The author was in attendance Thursday night for the annual gala of PEN America, the literary and free expression organization for which he once served as president. “I feel great,” said Rushdie, wearing […]

18 hours ago

A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesda...

Associated Press

Clerk who locked door before shooting in gas station charged with involuntary manslaughter

DETROIT (AP) — A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Alison Saros, a friend of the Winek family, speaks about victims, Mark and Sharie Winek, and...

Associated Press

Agreement with watchdog agency allows Virginia State Police to investigate itself

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Late last year, with the Virginia State Police under scrutiny after authorities said a former trooper a full investigation by the state’s watchdog agency. But due at least in part to a previously existing mutual agreement between state police and the watchdog, state police appear to have simply investigated the matter […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man arrested in latest in string of mosque vandalism in Minnesota