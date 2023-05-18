Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Voter ID bill facing Republican infighting advances out of committee

May 18, 2023, 3:17 PM

FILE - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen holds a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020...

FILE - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen holds a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020, to discuss the results of the 2020 election. A legislative committee has finally advanced a bill to comply with a voter ID requirement approved by Nebraska voters in November 2022, but the bill’s advancement in the final days of a contentious session coupled with infighting among Republicans over whether it goes far enough has led to questions about whether lawmakers have time to pass it before the session ends in early June 2023. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A legislative committee has finally advanced a bill to comply with a voter ID requirement approved by Nebraska voters last November, but with infighting among Republicans, it’s unclear whether lawmakers have time to pass the bill before the session ends early next month.

The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Julie Slama, was advanced from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Wednesday after being amended to focus on photo IDs. Slama had sought more far-reaching requirements, including verification of voters’ citizenship, notarization of mail-in ballots and audits of witness signatures for mail-in ballots.

The amended version would allow a wide array of photo identification voters could present at the polls, such as passports, driver’s licenses, military and tribal IDs and Nebraska college IDs. Even expired IDs would be allowed as long as they have the voter’s name and photo. Residents of hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living centers would be able to use patient documents that include a photo.

Those voting by mail would be allowed to include the number from their driver’s license or state ID card or a copy of an accepted document. Voters who show up without a photo ID could cast a provisional ballot but would have to present a valid ID to election officials within a week for the vote to be counted. Some rare photo ID exceptions would also be made, such as for those with religious objections to being photographed.

The amended version drew sharp criticism from Slama, who labeled it “fraud-friendly” with “no real ID requirements.” She blamed Republican Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, saying his office tipped “the scales in favor of his unconstitutional amendment.”

“Evnen’s office obstructed this process every step of the way,” Slama said. “I’m going to fight on behalf of the voters to stop this abomination.”

She has introduced an amendment to restore much of her original proposal.

Evnen has been a popular target among those who believe persistent rigged.

Evnen, who has advocated for a voter photo ID law, defended his office’s work on the bill. Nebraska already verifies citizenship of voters when they register to vote, and Slama’s bill requiring further citizenship checks would violate federal law, he said.

“Senator Slama’s bill appears to have the effect of suppressing the votes of rural voters,” Evnen said in a written statement. “I have repeatedly said that I would not support a bill that suppresses voting. Senator Slama’s bill also appears to violate the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution. Again, such provisions help no one.”

The committee’s chair, Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, said at the beginning of the legislative session that the committee would likely take parts from the various bills and craft its own bill to advance to the full Legislature. He said Wednesday that the committee moved ahead with a more moderate voter ID proposal with only 10 days left in this year’s session and after weeks of being unable to reach a compromise with those who wanted to make more stringent requirements.

Voter ID measures have been approved in a number of Republican-controlled states nationwide. Nebraska Republicans’ previous efforts to do so in the officially nonpartisan Legislature were unable to overcome opponents who said such voter ID laws are meant to discourage voter turnout by minorities and others who are less likely to have appropriate identification and tend to vote for Democrats.

When efforts in the Legislature failed in 2021, a petition effort bankrolled by then-Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts’ mother was launched to get the measure on last November’s ballot.

Nebraska has no history of widespread voter fraud, but supporters of the voter ID requirement say it’s needed to prevent possible future problems.

National News

Associated Press

After more than a year, an arrest in fatal shooting on a New York commuter train

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A man was arrested Thursday in a deadly shooting on a Long Island Rail Road train over a year ago, police said. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on a murder charge and is being held for arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a release. It wasn’t immediately clear […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorne...

Associated Press

‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for the weapons supervisor on the New Mexico film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer asked a judge Thursday to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin’s was last month. The motion filed in Santa Fe County court from lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have disinvited a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s annual Pride Night after opposition from conservative Catholic groups. The charity, protest and performance group was to have received the team’s Community Hero Award in a ceremony during the 10th annual event […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma agrees to not enforce gender-affirming care ban while temporary order sought

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma agreed on Thursday to not enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people while opponents of the law seek a temporary court order blocking it. The attorney general’s office and attorneys for families and medical providers challenging the ban filed an agreement before the federal judge hearing […]

18 hours ago

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks dur...

Associated Press

FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, a day after the agency disclosed that two of the men had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected their work. The three men alleged overreach and […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon, police said. Oregon State Police said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. to the crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Voter ID bill facing Republican infighting advances out of committee