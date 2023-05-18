Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Accounting error means Pentagon can send an additional $3 billion in weapons to Ukraine

May 18, 2023, 4:07 PM

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian...

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Libkos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion — an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.

The acknowledgment Thursday comes at a time when Pentagon is under increased pressure by Congress to show accountability for the billions of dollars it has sent in weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine and as some lawmakers question whether that level of support should continue.

It also could free up more money for critical weapons as Ukraine is on the verge of a much anticipated counteroffensive — which will require as much military aid as they can get. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said the offensive was delayed because they did not yet have everything they needed.

The error was caused when officials overvalued some of the systems sent to Ukraine, using the value of money it would cost to replace an item completely rather than the current value of the weapon. In many of the military aid packages, the Pentagon has opted to draw from its stockpiles of older, existing gear because it can get those items to Ukraine faster.

“During our regular oversight process of presidential drawdown packages, the Department discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine. In some cases, ‘replacement cost’ rather than ‘net book value’ was used, therefore overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from U.S. stocks,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

She added that the mistake hasn’t constrained U.S. support to Ukraine or hampered the ability to send aid to the battlefield.

A defense official said the Pentagon is still trying to determine exactly how much the total surplus will be. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the comptroller has asked the military services to review all previous Ukraine aid packages using the proper cost figures. The result, said the official, will be that the department will have more available funding authority to use as the Ukraine offensive nears.

The aid surplus was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

To date the U.S. has provided Ukraine nearly $37 billion in military aid since Russia invaded in February 2022. The bulk of that has been in weapons systems, millions of munitions and ammunition rounds, and an array of trucks, sensors, radars and other equipment pulled from Pentagon stockpiles and sent quickly to Ukraine.

Members of Congress have repeatedly pressed Defense Department leaders on how closely the U.S. is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands. The Pentagon has said it has a “robust program” to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system.

There also is a small team of Americans in Ukraine working with Ukrainians to do physical inspections when possible, but also virtual inspections when needed, since those teams are not going to the front lines.

In late February, the Pentagon’s inspector general said his office has found no evidence yet that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands. He cautioned that those investigations are only in their early stages.

National News

FILE - Alison Saros, a friend of the Winek family, speaks about victims, Mark and Sharie Winek, and...

Associated Press

Agreement with watchdog agency allows Virginia State Police to investigate itself

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Late last year, with the Virginia State Police under scrutiny after authorities said a former trooper a full investigation by the state’s watchdog agency. But due at least in part to a previously existing mutual agreement between state police and the watchdog, state police appear to have simply investigated the matter […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana. They argued in a legal complaint filed late Wednesday in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. They also say the state doesn’t have authority […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

North Dakota man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run in case that drew political attention

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man who initially claimed that he ran over and killed an 18-year-old after a political argument pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter, prosecutors said. Shannon Brandt, of Glenfield, North Dakota, was initially charged with murder in the September 2022 death of Cayler Ellingson during a street dance in McHenry, […]

17 hours ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the Senate ...

Associated Press

Feinstein’s office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office said Thursday that she is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication from the shingles virus that can paralyze part of the face, and that she contracted encephalitis while recovering from the virus earlier this year. Feinstein, 89, had not previously disclosed those medical details, though she […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

2 arrested in death of Kansas 6-year-old gunned down while playing outside

Two suspects have been arrested in the death of a 6-year-old boy nearly two weeks after he was gunned down as he played in the yard of a Kansas home with his uncle and a 7-year-old cousin, police announced Thursday. Police said 20-year-old Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Tuesday evening as […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen holds a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020...

Associated Press

Voter ID bill facing Republican infighting advances out of committee

A legislative committee has finally advanced a bill to comply with a voter ID requirement approved by Nebraska voters last November, but with infighting among Republicans, it’s unclear whether lawmakers have time to pass the bill before the session ends early next month. The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Julie Slama, was advanced from the […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Accounting error means Pentagon can send an additional $3 billion in weapons to Ukraine