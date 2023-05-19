Close
After more than a year, an arrest in fatal shooting on a New York commuter train

May 18, 2023, 6:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A man was arrested Thursday in a deadly shooting on a Long Island Rail Road train over a year ago, police said.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on a murder charge and is being held for arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a release.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who can comment on the charge, and no phone number could immediately be found for his Yonkers home.

Yusef Staine, 20, was killed in the shooting on Feb. 16, 2022. It happened aboard a train parked at the Ronkonkoma station at 1:45 a.m.

Police said at the time that Staine and his assailant were apparently traveling together. No one else was injured.

It’s not immediately clear what led investigators to a suspect now. Law enforcement and transit officials plan a news conference on the case Friday.

