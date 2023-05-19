Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Detroit enclave city built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt

May 18, 2023, 10:35 PM

Kevin Houston sits on the front steps of his home, May 9, 2023, in Highland Park, Mich., a small en...

Kevin Houston sits on the front steps of his home, May 9, 2023, in Highland Park, Mich., a small enclave of Detroit that is considering chapter 9 bankruptcy due to a $20 million debt to a regional water authority. Houston grew up in Highland Park and acknowledges that the city has too many vacant houses and overgrown lots. He says Highland Park is "not a bad place to live" but "it's not the best." (AP Photo/Corey Williams)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Corey Williams)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Houston scanned the Michigan street where his fixer-upper and older homes bridge gaps between the vacant, overgrown lots and abandoned, ramshackle houses, boarded-up businesses and potholed streets of Highland Park.

But no one would confuse the neighborhood for a park.

“It’s not a bad place to live,” Houston said. “It’s not the best.”

The community, just under 3 square miles (7.8 square kilometers) and nearly surrounded by Detroit, is a shell of its auto baron past, when manufacturing boomed and money flowed. Over 50,000 people lived there in 1930. Homes — elegant and spacious — rivaled some of those built in Detroit.

Fewer than 9,000 now call it home. The auto companies are long gone, leaving strip malls and retail shops to bolster the city’s dwindling business tax base.

And, owing about $20 million to a regional water service, Highland Park is considering municipal bankruptcy — a strategy that a decade ago allowed Detroit to erase or restructure $7 billion in debt — to keep its financial future afloat.

Troubled cities like Highland Park are the toughest cases in America to figure out how to fix, because they have so few assets to build on, said Alan Mallach, author of a soon-to-be-released book, “Smaller Cities in a Shrinking World: Learning to Thrive Without Growth.”

“They have appalling levels of poverty and abandonment,” Mallach said. “A city like Highland Park probably cannot turn itself around all by itself. They just don’t have the resources.”

Highland Park and communities like it have been fading as jobs dry up and families move away, but before the decline began, the auto and manufacturing industries helped build up some of these inner ring suburbs.

In 1907, Henry Ford bought 160 acres of land for what would be his Highland Park Ford Plant. The first moving assembly line started a few years later at the plant. Immigrants and other workers eager to earn $5 per day flocked to the area.

A building boom followed that included thousands of homes along tree-canopied streets.

“Highland Park was really a shining city on a hill. It was really the place to live,” said Jeff Horner, urban studies professor at Wayne State University in Detroit. Horner credits Ford with turning the city into an important and successful suburb run by his political friends.

Ford would move its auto production operations to nearby Dearborn in the 1920s. The automaker would keep a tractor plant in Highland Park and Chrysler, now Stellantis, had its headquarters in the city. But both moved away in the 1990s.

Like Detroit and other large urban cities, white residents began fleeing Highland Park in the 1950s for the suburbs. Jobs followed. About 85% of Highland Park’s residents are Black. The median household income is about $25,000 and about 40% of the population lives in poverty, according to the U.S. Census.

Neighborhood malaise and neglect are overpowering in some parts of the city. In a rat-infested, vacant apartment building in early February, authorities found the bodies of three aspiring rappers. The trio were to perform Jan. 21 at a club in Detroit when they disappeared.

“There’s very little left there in terms of a tax base that built this city,” Horner said. “Any time you’re a small, inner ring suburb that can’t grow in land you have to bring in a tax base. You have to bring in more residents.”

Highland Park has said that property taxes in the 2022 fiscal year were about $9.6 million. Estimated revenues for the coming fiscal year are expected to be about $12.6 million, according to Mayor Glenda McDonald’s proposed 2023-24 budget.

Income and property taxes, respectively, would account for $4.7 million and $2.6 million in revenue. Another $3.5 million would come from state revenue, according to the proposed budget.

McDonald declined to comment due to ongoing court-ordered mediation over the water debt with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The debt owed to the Great Lakes Water Authority stretches back to at least the 1990s when the water system was run by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

In 2014, the state determined Highland Park was in a financial emergency and appointed a manager. A court granted the water department a $19 million judgment in 2015 against Highland Park. The ongoing mediation is expected to lead to a plan for how the debt will be paid.

Highland Park has not made any payments for sewer services since April 2021 and has paid less than 1% of its water service charges since 2012, according to the water authority.

The water authority says other communities in the system have incurred charges due to Highland Park’s nonpayment. Once the judgment is paid those communities will be reimbursed, the authority said.

And those communities have “no sympathy” for Highland Park, said Eric Lupher, president of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.

“They don’t want to float the city anymore, floating their debt while the city figures this out,” Lupher said. “They want what’s best for Highland Park, but they’re not willing to pay Highland Park’s way.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has said the water authority and Highland Park need to find a solution that doesn’t push the cost to homeowners or businesses.

In April, Highland Park’s council voted 3-2 to ask Whitmer to move quickly on a municipal bankruptcy.

The state Treasurer’s office is looking into the city’s request for a financial review.

Bankruptcy would be only a “Band-Aid” for Highland Park, Mallach said.

“It’s not just the water debt,” Mallach said. “The city is not able to generate enough revenue to provide adequate services or reverse the downward spiral of its properties. Any benefit from bankruptcy would probably disappear over the course of the next five years or so.”

However, Houston, the 40-year-old resident who remembers when every Highland Park house had a family in it, said he can’t disagree with the bankruptcy option.

“If it’s the best way to get out of it, you have to do what you have to do,” he said.

Lifestyle

FILE - Amryn Tom graduates from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, U...

Associated Press

At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia

When Kamryn Yanchick graduated, she hoped to decorate her cap with a beaded pattern in honor of her Indigenous heritage. Whether she could was up to her Oklahoma high school. Administrators told her no. Yanchick settled for beaded earrings to represent her Native American identity at her 2018 graduation. A bill vetoed earlier this month […]

23 hours ago

Bike lanes are reflected in the sunglasses of a cyclist as he peddles over the Frederick Douglass M...

Associated Press

On US Bike to Work Day, here’s how COVID, eco-thinking made cycling better in cities worldwide

MONTREAL (AP) — In the agonies of the virus that upended most of the world, millions of people from Bogota to Berlin saw what life could be like on two wheels instead of four. Even as commuting to the office and going to school plunged at the height of COVID lockdowns, outdoor recreation, and cycling […]

23 hours ago

In this May 8, 2023, photo, A cross with a name Christian LaCour written at the center, stands by o...

Associated Press

Awash in social media, how are police learning to inform the public better after shootings?

Jennifer Seeley was glued to her phone, safe at home but terrified nonetheless. There was an active shooter at the Texas mall where she works as an assistant store manager. And she was searching desperately for information, praying. Was the gunman dead? Were her coworkers dead? What was happening? So with law enforcement in the […]

23 hours ago

Valerie Handy-Carey stands at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue on March 19, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Push for transit, walkable communities growing across US

ATLANTA (AP) — On the weekend in March when Brittany Glover would have turned 34, her mother stood on the same busy road in Atlanta where her daughter died six months earlier. Glover, a flight attendant with a passion for clothes, was coming from an entertainment venue during the early morning of Sept. 19, 2022. […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that it was scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. The decision follows a year of attacks from First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and […]

23 hours ago

Mastodon bones are displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Grand ...

Associated Press

Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A selection of bones belonging to a juvenile mastodon who roamed the woods of Michigan 13,000 years ago is now on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, after workers unearthed it by chance last year. Excited museum officials showed off some of the long-extinct pachyderm’s remains on Thursday, although […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Detroit enclave city built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt