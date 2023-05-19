Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported

May 19, 2023, 6:18 AM

File - A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store,...

File - A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts some 4.9 million Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including water mint and eucalyptus, apple blossom and breeze and warm cider and cinnamon, among others.

According to the CPSC notice, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

Details on the size, scent and item numbers of the candles are listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page.

The recalled Threshold products were sold exclusively in Target stores and on the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from August 2019 through March 2023. Sale prices range from $3 to $20, the CPSC said.

The Associated Press reached out to Target for comment on Friday.

Lifestyle

Kevin Houston sits on the front steps of his home, May 9, 2023, in Highland Park, Mich., a small en...

Associated Press

Detroit enclave city built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Houston scanned the Michigan street where his fixer-upper and older homes bridge gaps between the vacant, overgrown lots and abandoned, ramshackle houses, boarded-up businesses and potholed streets of Highland Park. But no one would confuse the neighborhood for a park. “It’s not a bad place to live,” Houston said. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Amryn Tom graduates from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, U...

Associated Press

At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia

When Kamryn Yanchick graduated, she hoped to decorate her cap with a beaded pattern in honor of her Indigenous heritage. Whether she could was up to her Oklahoma high school. Administrators told her no. Yanchick settled for beaded earrings to represent her Native American identity at her 2018 graduation. A bill vetoed earlier this month […]

1 day ago

Bike lanes are reflected in the sunglasses of a cyclist as he peddles over the Frederick Douglass M...

Associated Press

On US Bike to Work Day, here’s how COVID, eco-thinking made cycling better in cities worldwide

MONTREAL (AP) — In the agonies of the virus that upended most of the world, millions of people from Bogota to Berlin saw what life could be like on two wheels instead of four. Even as commuting to the office and going to school plunged at the height of COVID lockdowns, outdoor recreation, and cycling […]

1 day ago

In this May 8, 2023, photo, A cross with a name Christian LaCour written at the center, stands by o...

Associated Press

Awash in social media, how are police learning to inform the public better after shootings?

Jennifer Seeley was glued to her phone, safe at home but terrified nonetheless. There was an active shooter at the Texas mall where she works as an assistant store manager. And she was searching desperately for information, praying. Was the gunman dead? Were her coworkers dead? What was happening? So with law enforcement in the […]

1 day ago

Valerie Handy-Carey stands at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue on March 19, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Push for transit, walkable communities growing across US

ATLANTA (AP) — On the weekend in March when Brittany Glover would have turned 34, her mother stood on the same busy road in Atlanta where her daughter died six months earlier. Glover, a flight attendant with a passion for clothes, was coming from an entertainment venue during the early morning of Sept. 19, 2022. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that it was scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. The decision follows a year of attacks from First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported