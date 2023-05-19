Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel to close

May 19, 2023, 10:19 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel is making its last voyage at the end of September.

The hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Disney said on the hotel’s website that new bookings are “temporarily paused” but will resume May 26 for available voyages through Sept. 28-30.

The company said it would reach out to guests who booked stays for that time or later to discuss alternatives.

National News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the ...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes when central bank meets next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the Federal Reserve will likely forgo an increase in its benchmark interest rate when it meets in June for the first time since it began raising its key rate 14 months ago to fight high inflation. In signaling so, Powell provided some clarity about the Fed’s […]

10 hours ago

Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission Executive Secretary William Rain, left, asks a que...

Associated Press

Judge blocks release of video, records in Tyre Nichols beating death investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge on Friday continued to temporarily block the release of more video footage and records in the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death, but said he does want to make public as much information as possible that would not interfere with the rights to a fair trial for five Memphis […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., a key legislator working on the debt ceiling bill for House Speak...

Associated Press

Debt limit talks stall as Republicans ‘press pause,’ criticize White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday it’s time to “press pause” on talks as negotiations with the White House came to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., tapped by McCarthy, R-Calif., to lead the talks, emerged from an hourlong session and said […]

10 hours ago

Rep. Tricia Ann Cotham (R), is photographed Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C., before the Nor...

Associated Press

How one North Carolina lawmaker’s defection from the Democratic Party upended abortion protections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mere weeks before North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature Democratic governor’s opposition this week, state Republican lawmakers appeared just one vote shy of an override. But one House Democrat — formerly a strong advocate for women’s reproductive rights — unexpectedly switched to the GOP and then voted to squash Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally i...

Associated Press

Police officer charged with lying about leaks to Proud Boys leader

A Washington, D.C. police officer was arrested Friday on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation’s capital. An indictment alleges that Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford, […]

10 hours ago

This photo provided by Towards Employment shows Mary Lamar working at Talan Products in Cleveland i...

Associated Press

Philanthropy helps boost manufacturing in areas with high job vacancies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mary Lamar had been searching for a job that was a good fit. She worked for a time as a nursing assistant but found it boring. A stint as a shipyard welder ended because she could no longer bear the winter cold. Then Lamar had what she described as a “rift” in […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel to close