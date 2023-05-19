Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Kia/Hyundia settle class-action lawsuit over security flaw in vehicles

May 19, 2023, 11:34 AM

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South K...

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday.

The settlement covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. today, according to the companies. The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices — which has allowed them to be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent auto-theft outbreak across the country.

Here are the vehicles involved:

____

Hyundai:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2018-2022 Kona

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2020-2021 Palisade.

_____

Kia:

2011-2022 Sportage

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2022 Sorento,

2011-2021 Forte

2020-2022 Soul,

2012-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona,

2021-2022 Seltos

2021-2022 K5.

Kia says it began adding immobilizers in the factory in 2021, so few 2022 model year vehicles were built without them.

National News

Associated Press

Hawaii’s governor, who is also a doctor, stops to help at site of crashed vehicle

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who is also a physician, was one of the people who stopped to help when his security detail spotted a vehicle upside down in a lava field Thursday while he was on his way to a Big Island event. Before becoming governor, Green was an emergency room doctor […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. Patterson is teami...

Associated Press

Novelist James Patterson, journalist Vicky Ward plan book on killing of Idaho college students

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling novelist James Patterson is teaming up with investigative journalist Vicky Ward on a book about the 2022 killing of four University of Idaho students. Little, Brown and Company announced Friday that Patterson and Ward will “draw from dozens of exclusive interviews, extensive on-the-ground reporting, copious court transcripts” and their own […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Li...

Associated Press

Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday. The settlement covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. today, according to the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Video shows driver fleeing Iowa police with officer on hood, roof of car

CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Harrowing video of a driver speeding from Iowa police with an officer clinging to his hood and roof emerged this month during the motorist’s sentencing. Dennis James Guider Jr., 29, of the Chicago area, was sentenced last week to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a n...

Associated Press

COVID emergency orders are among `greatest intrusions on civil liberties,’ Justice Gorsuch says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court got rid of a pandemic-related immigration case with a single sentence. Justice gravest public health threat in a century. The justice, a 55-year-old conservative who was President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, called emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis that killed more than 1 million Americans perhaps […]

12 hours ago

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sits for an interview in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. B...

Associated Press

Attacks fly as contentious general election campaign for Kentucky governor begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The general election campaign for Kentucky governor got off to a feisty start this week as Democrats worked to link the freshly minted Republican nominee to heavily criticized pardons by the vanquished predecessor of Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat who is trying to win a second term in GOP territory. Republicans […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Kia/Hyundia settle class-action lawsuit over security flaw in vehicles