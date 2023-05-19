Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Woman charged in death of boy found in Indiana suitcase seeks change of Indiana venue

May 19, 2023, 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A Louisiana woman charged in the death of a boy whose body was found last year inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana is seeking a change of venue, arguing that public outrage over the child’s death would prevent her from getting a fair trial.

Dawn Coleman’s attorney, Ryan Bower, filed the venue change request on her behalf Monday. He contends the Shreveport, Louisiana, woman would not receive a fair trial in southern Indiana’s Washington County due to public hostility against her, outrage over the boy’s death and media coverage, WTHR-TV reported.

A hearing is set for June 1 on the change of venue request for Coleman, who was arrested in San Francisco in October in connection with the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. She’s charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued in November for Cairo’s mother, DeJaune Ludie Anderson of Atlanta. She remains at large.

Authorities allege that Coleman helped Anderson dispose of Cairo’s body in April 2022. Court documents say that he died in Kentucky and his body was dumped in Indiana.

His body was found inside a hard suitcase emblazoned with a distinctive Las Vegas design that a mushroom hunter discovered in a heavily wooded area off of a dead-end road.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, Indiana State Police said. Investigators said the boy had died within a week prior to his body’s discovery.

He was buried last June at a Salem, Indiana, cemetery about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky, after a memorial service where a police chaplain called the then-unidentified child an “unknown angel.”

Authorities released the boy’s name in October after announcing that he been identified and that Anderson and Coleman were suspects in his death.

National News

A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesda...

Associated Press

$200,000 bail set for Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit gas station clerk may have panicked when he locked a door to stop a possible theft before a man shot three bystanders, but he didn’t commit a crime, his lawyer said Friday. A magistrate set bond at $200,000 for Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah police: Man admits killing multiple people found in home, surrenders

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — Police in Utah have arrested a man they say admitted killing multiple people whose bodies were found in a suburban home. The 34-year-old man called police to report the crimes Friday morning and surrendered without incident at the home in Layton, police Lt. Travis Lyman said. Lyman didn’t specify how many […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova speaks to Russian...

Associated Press

UN envoy reportedly meeting Russian official accused of war crimes for deporting Ukrainian children

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy charged with trying to protect children caught in conflicts is in Moscow, where she is reported to be meeting Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, who is charged with war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine. Human Rights Watch strongly criticized Virginia Gamba’s reported meeting with Maria Lvova-Belova, saying the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87. A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully in his […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The driver of a semitruck that slammed into a passenger van on Interstate 5 in western Oregon, killing 7 people in one of the state’s deadliest crashes in recent years, was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges, police said. Eleven people were in the van when it […]

14 hours ago

This undated photo shows the late Army Cpl. Luther H. Story. The Army said Friday, May 19, 2023, th...

Associated Press

Medal of Honor recipient missing 73 years to be buried Memorial Day

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Memorial Day burial is planned for a U.S. Army soldier and Medal of Honor recipient whose remains were identified nearly 73 years after he went missing during the Korean War. Cpl. Luther H. Story’s remains will be buried on the May 29 holiday at Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Woman charged in death of boy found in Indiana suitcase seeks change of Indiana venue