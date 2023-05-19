Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Utah police: Man admits killing multiple people found in home, surrenders

May 19, 2023, 1:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — Police in Utah have arrested a man they say admitted killing multiple people whose bodies were found in a suburban home.

The 34-year-old man called police to report the crimes Friday morning and surrendered without incident at the home in Layton, police Lt. Travis Lyman said.

Lyman didn’t specify how many people were killed.

Police weren’t sure yet who the victims were or what relationship they may have had to the suspect, Lyman said.

Police weren’t releasing the suspect’s identity.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

National News

Associated Press

Woman charged in death of boy found in Indiana suitcase seeks change of Indiana venue

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A Louisiana woman charged in the death of a boy whose body was found last year inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana is seeking a change of venue, arguing that public outrage over the child’s death would prevent her from getting a fair trial. Dawn Coleman’s attorney, Ryan Bower, filed […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova speaks to Russian...

Associated Press

UN envoy reportedly meeting Russian official accused of war crimes for deporting Ukrainian children

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy charged with trying to protect children caught in conflicts is in Moscow, where she is reported to be meeting Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, who is charged with war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine. Human Rights Watch strongly criticized Virginia Gamba’s reported meeting with Maria Lvova-Belova, saying the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87. A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully in his […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The driver of a semitruck that slammed into a passenger van on Interstate 5 in western Oregon, killing 7 people in one of the state’s deadliest crashes in recent years, was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges, police said. Eleven people were in the van when it […]

13 hours ago

This undated photo shows the late Army Cpl. Luther H. Story. The Army said Friday, May 19, 2023, th...

Associated Press

Medal of Honor recipient missing 73 years to be buried Memorial Day

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Memorial Day burial is planned for a U.S. Army soldier and Medal of Honor recipient whose remains were identified nearly 73 years after he went missing during the Korean War. Cpl. Luther H. Story’s remains will be buried on the May 29 holiday at Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown […]

13 hours ago

From left, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prim...

Associated Press

Here come more sanctions: How effective are they are stopping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and other Group of Seven nations rolled out a new wave of global sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they met Friday during a summit in Japan. The sanctions target hundreds of people and firms — including those helping Russia to evade existing sanctions and export controls. […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Utah police: Man admits killing multiple people found in home, surrenders