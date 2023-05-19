Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Minnesota governor signs gun safety measures: red flag law, expanded background checks

May 19, 2023, 1:56 PM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up a just-signed gun control bill Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Minnes...

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up a just-signed gun control bill Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Walz signed a sweeping public safety bill into law, including two gun measures: universal background checks and a red flag-style provision allowing law enforcement to intervene when someone is at high risk of injuring themselves or others with a firearm. (Aaron Lavinsky@startribune.com/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Aaron Lavinsky@startribune.com/Star Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed two gun safety measures into law Friday afternoon, aligning his battleground state with others nationally that have taken steps to keep guns out of the hands of people in crisis and criminals.

Gabby Giffords — a former Democratic congresswoman who became a gun safety campaigner after she was shot in the head in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona — gave a short speech to the cheering crowd at the ceremony. Because of the severe brain injury she suffered, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.

“Stopping gun violence takes courage,” Giffords said. “Now is the time to come together. Be responsible. Democrat, Republican, independent — we must never stop fight!”

Moments later, Walz signed a broad public safety bill that included the two gun measures: a “red flag law” and expanded background checks for gun transfers. The red flag law allows authorities to ask courts for “extreme risk protection orders” to temporarily take guns away from people deemed to be an imminent threat to others or themselves.

The governor looked at the children, adults and cameras that filled the ornate room in the State Capitol and said: “There’s a reason the room is so full — because the vast majority of Minnesotans have been waiting too damn long for this day!”

People wearing t-shirts that said “Gun Owners for Safety” and “Moms Demand Action” clapped and cheered. Walz continued, saying the measures “are two very simple, common sense issues” that have not been properly debated by the state’s lawmakers for decades.

The former Minnesota Senate GOP majority prevented much discussion of similar proposals in their body over the last several years. But Democrats gained a one-seat Senate majority in the November elections to win the trifecta — control of both chambers and the governor’s office — for the first time in eight years.

The gun safety measures by themselves would have been a tough vote for several rural Democrats in the Senate. But putting the measures in the final broader public safety bill may have given them enough political cover to vote yes last week.

Supporters said the policies are the beginning — not the end — of an effort to protect people across the state and prevent mass shootings at schools, grocery stores, movie theaters and everywhere else. Opponents say the measures infringe on the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and that the policies will be ineffective at lowering crime or suicide rates.

Rob Doar, a lobbyist with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, said in an interview that the policies are more likely to criminalize “common conduct among peaceful gun owners” — like loaning firearms between friends or hunting partners — than they are to curb the illicit gun market.

“Really, it comes down to how these are applied,” Doar said. “If we see a clear violation of somebody’s due process rights, then we’ll certainly take legal action.”

At least often wind up in court because of constitutional issues.

While red flag laws are touted as a powerful tool to stop gun violence before it happens, an Associated Press analysis in September found that they are barely used in the states where they exist.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

National News

Arizona State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie talks during a news conference on Friday, May 19, 2023. Hatath...

Associated Press

Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Navajo leaders on Friday unveiled an operation to find and get needed services to hundreds of tribal members they predict will soon be on the streets of metro Phoenix amid a state crackdown on Medicaid fraud that affected as many as 7,000 Native Americans recruited to illegitimate sober living homes in recent […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi attorneys argue in lawsuit over trans student’s graduation attire

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Opposing attorneys clashed Friday over whether a Mississippi school district can require a transgender girl to abide by a boys’ dress code as she and her classmates graduate from high school this weekend. The 17-year-old girl, listed in court papers by her initials L.B., had chosen a dress to wear with […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Pregnant woman, toddler fatally shot in Idaho, sheriff says

WALLACE, Idaho. (AP) — A 33-year-old pregnant woman and her toddler son were found shot to death in a home in northern Idaho, authorities said. Deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a death at the home, Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey announced on Facebook. There they found the bodies of […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A F-16 Fighting Falcon from Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing takes off from Buckley ...

Associated Press

How the US helping Ukraine acquire F-16s shows that for military aid, ‘no’ can become ‘yes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has once again buckled under pressure from European allies and Ukraine’s leaders and agreed to provide more sophisticated weapons to the war effort. This time it’s all about F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, […]

17 hours ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Paramount Calif., on Monday...

Associated Press

California governor seeks to speed up water, clean energy projects delayed by lawsuits, permits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to fast-track hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of construction projects throughout the state, including a pair of large water endeavors that have languished for years amid permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups. For the past decade, California officials have pursued the water […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Minnesota governor signs gun safety measures: red flag law, expanded background checks