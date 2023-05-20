Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Dudamel gets 7-minute ovation after 1st NY Philharmonic concert since music director decision

May 19, 2023, 7:58 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation Friday night following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director.

Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.

Dudamel will remain music director of the Paris Opéra, a role he’s held since 2021.

National News

FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. Portland Mayor Ted...

Associated Press

End of an era? GOP walkout shows political chasm where ‘The Oregon Way’ once meant bipartisan trust

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has long been seen as a quirky state whose main city was satirized in a TV comedy, where rugged country folk and urban hipsters could get along and political differences could be settled over a pint or two of craft beer. But with a pioneering land-use program. A quarter-century ago, […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate m...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field expects former congressman Mark Walker to join

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to formally join next year’s race for North Carolina governor this weekend, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer. Walker, a former pastor, scheduled a Saturday morning announcement at a Christian K-12 school in Kernersville to reveal […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Chloe Cole, center, is recognized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a joint session for hi...

Associated Press

Meet the influential new player on transgender health bills

Do No Harm, a nonprofit that launched last year to oppose diversity initiatives in medicine, has evolved into a significant leader in statehouses seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths, producing model legislation that an Associated Press analysis found has been used in at least three states. The nonprofit, not widely known outside conservative […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H....

Associated Press

A look inside the playbook on transgender health bills

Aaron and Lacey Jennen’s roots in Arkansas run deep. They’ve spent their entire lives there, attended the flagship state university, and are raising a family. So they’re heartbroken at the prospect of perhaps having to move to one of an ever-dwindling number of states where gender-affirming health care for their transgender teenage daughter, Sabrina, is […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting a...

Associated Press

Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After Mayah Zamora was shot and wounded at Robb Elementary School, her family did what many mass shooting survivors do: They sued. They sued the store off Main Street in Uvalde, Texas, that sold the teenage gunman his AR-style rifle. They sued the gun maker. And they sued police who waited […]

23 hours ago

FILE - State Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, speaks during a meeting of the Joint Rules Committee on ...

Associated Press

Transgender health: Comparing model bills to real proposals

Many of this year’s statehouse proposals to restrict gender-affirming care for youths, as introduced or enacted, are identical or very similar to some model legislation, or ready-made bills suggested to lawmakers by interest groups, an Associated Press analysis has found. The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures from […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Dudamel gets 7-minute ovation after 1st NY Philharmonic concert since music director decision