Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mexico moving migrants away from borders to relieve pressure

May 19, 2023, 9:04 PM

A migrant woman waits between two border walls hoping to apply for asylum, a day after the Title 42...

A migrant woman waits between two border walls hoping to apply for asylum, a day after the Title 42 cutoff, as seen from San Diego, May 12, 2023. Mexico is flying migrants south away from the U.S. border to keep migrants from massing in its border cities. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is flying migrants south away from the U.S. border and busing new arrivals away from its boundary with Guatemala to relieve pressure on its border cities.

In the week since Washington dropped pandemic-era restrictions on seeking asylum at its border, U.S. authorities report a dramatic drop in illegal crossing attempts. In Mexico, officials are generally trying to keep migrants south away from that border, a strategy that could reduce crossing temporarily, but experts say is not sustainable.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Friday that in the week since the policy change, Border Patrol averaged 4,000 encounters a day with people crossing between ports of entry. That was down dramatically from the more than 10,000 daily average immediately before.

Between the migrants who rushed to cross the border in the days before the U.S. policy change and Mexico’s efforts to move others to the country’s interior, shelters in northern border cities currently find themselves below capacity.

In southern Mexico, however, shelters for migrants are full and the government is busing hundreds of migrants more than 200 miles north to relieve pressure in Tapachula near Guatemala. The government has also said it deployed hundreds of additional National Guard troops to the south last week.

Segismundo Doguín, Mexico’s top immigration official in the border state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas, said last week that the government would fly as many migrants away from border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros as necessary.

The transfers were “lateral movements to other parts of the country” where there were not so many migrants, Doguín said. He called them “voluntary humanitarian transfers.”

The Associated Press confirmed Mexican flights from Matamoros, Reynosa and Piedras Negras carrying migrants to the interior over the past week. A Mexican federal official, who was not authorized to speak publicly but agreed to discuss the matter if not quoted by name, said approximately 300 migrants were being transferred south each day.

Among them were at least some of the 1,100 migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba that the U.S. returned to Mexico in the week since the policy change.

“So the northern part of the migrant route is emptied out a bit, but the southern and middle parts remain extremely full and filling up all the time,” said Adam Isacson, director for defense oversight and a close observer of the border at WOLA, a Washington-based human rights organization. “Obviously, that’s an equilibrium that can’t hold for very long.”

Mexico has moved migrants south in the past when there was concern about northern border cities’ capacity, but this time there are additional factors.

While the country’s shelters for migrants in the south are full, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute has closed its smaller migrant detention centers around the country and has undertaken a review of its large ones after 40 migrants died in a fire at a small detention facility in the border city of Ciudad Juarez in March.

The federal official said Mexico’s largest immigration detention centers are mostly empty. Two other federal officials, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said Friday that “Siglo XXI,” Mexico’s largest detention center, was empty.

Tonatiuh Guillén, former head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute, said Mexico’s actions are contradictory — on one hand telling the United States it will contain migrants in the south, but on the other detaining fewer.

One morning this week, several hundred migrants waited on the outskirts of the southern city of Tapachula for government buses that would carry them to Tuxtla Gutierrez some 230 miles north.

Guillén said the document Mexico is issuing now to some migrants in Tuxtla Gutierrez — an expulsion order that gives migrants days or a couple of weeks to leave the country — does not give them other options, making it harder for them to seek international protection.

Edwin Flores of Guatemala had been trying to get to the U.S. on his own, but when he heard about the government buses from Tapachula he decided to give it a try.

“They haven’t told us exactly what permit they’re going to give us, only that we have to continue the paperwork process there in Tuxtla Gutierrez,” Flores said. Other migrants reported arriving there, but not receiving any document.

“We have heard on the news about all the changes to the law they have made, and the massive deportations from the United States,” Flores said. But it didn’t change his plans, “because the goal is to arrive and see for yourself what is happening.”

He said he wanted to get an appointment with U.S. authorities to make his case for asylum. He said he was a private security guard in Guatemala and gangs tried to recruit him as their eyes in the street.

On Wednesday, the United Nations refugee agency in Mexico said it was worried about the pressure on migrant shelters in southern Mexico and Mexico City. “In addition to the people arriving from the south, some shelters have already received Venezuelans deported from the U.S,” the agency said via Twitter.

A Venezuelan, who gave only his first name, Pedro, to avoid repercussions, said this week that he had entered the U.S. illegally last week just before the policy change, but was returned back to Mexico at Piedras Negras.

“They put us on a bus, gave us a snack and took us to the airport,” said the 43-year-old, who had previously obtained legal residency in Mexico. He spoke from a migrant shelter known as “The 72” in Tenosique near the Guatemalan border. “They left us in an industrial area of Villahermosa. There they let us go and I came here defeated.”

Amid all of the movement, migrants are easy targets. Gangs have kidnapped them from the streets of border cities and entire busloads in north-central Mexico.

This week, a busload of migrants disappeared near the border of San Luis Potosi and Nuevo Leon states. The migrants said a drug cartel abducted them when their bus stopped at a gas station. They had been travelling from the southern state of Chiapas.

Bus company officials first reported the abduction on Tuesday, and told local media they had received demands for $1,500 apiece to release the migrants.

In the days after their abduction, 49 were found — Hondurans, Haitians, Venezuelans, Salvadorans and Brazilians among them — but authorities weren’t entirely sure how many of them had been on the bus to begin with.

“In whose hands are the people migrating?” asked Alejandra Conde, who works at “The 72” migrant shelter in Tenosique, one of the largest in southeast Mexico. It’s like “a Machiavellian strategy between authorities and organized crime.”

___

Clemente reported from Tapachula, Mexico. Associated Press writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Politics

FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. Portland Mayor Ted...

Associated Press

End of an era? GOP walkout shows political chasm where ‘The Oregon Way’ once meant bipartisan trust

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has long been seen as a quirky state whose main city was satirized in a TV comedy, where rugged country folk and urban hipsters could get along and political differences could be settled over a pint or two of craft beer. But with a pioneering land-use program. A quarter-century ago, […]

1 day ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate m...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field expects former congressman Mark Walker to join

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to formally join next year’s race for North Carolina governor this weekend, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer. Walker, a former pastor, scheduled a Saturday morning announcement at a Christian K-12 school in Kernersville to reveal […]

1 day ago

FILE - Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H....

Associated Press

A look inside the playbook on transgender health bills

Aaron and Lacey Jennen’s roots in Arkansas run deep. They’ve spent their entire lives there, attended the flagship state university, and are raising a family. So they’re heartbroken at the prospect of perhaps having to move to one of an ever-dwindling number of states where gender-affirming health care for their transgender teenage daughter, Sabrina, is […]

1 day ago

FILE - Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting a...

Associated Press

Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After Mayah Zamora was shot and wounded at Robb Elementary School, her family did what many mass shooting survivors do: They sued. They sued the store off Main Street in Uvalde, Texas, that sold the teenage gunman his AR-style rifle. They sued the gun maker. And they sued police who waited […]

1 day ago

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Prec...

Associated Press

2024 Republican hopefuls rush to defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund. Republican presidential hopefuls have lined up to support Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated fellow subway passenger in New York City to the floor in a chokehold. The passenger, 30-year-old Jordan Neely, later […]

1 day ago

From left, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,...

Associated Press

Biden meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over US debt limit

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden was seeking to rally regional cooperation against China on the margins of the Group of Seven summit Saturday, while confronting a stalemate in Washington over how to ensure the U.S. avoids default. Hoping to avert an outcome that would rattle the global economy and prove to be a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Mexico moving migrants away from borders to relieve pressure