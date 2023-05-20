Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field expects former congressman Mark Walker to join

May 19, 2023, 10:04 PM

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate m...

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate moderated by Spectrum News political anchor Tim Boyum at the Spectrum News studio in Raleigh, N.C., on April 20, 2022. The former Rep. Walker is expected to formally join the 2024 race for North Carolina governor on Saturday, May 20, 2023, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to formally join next year’s race for North Carolina governor this weekend, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer.

Walker, a former pastor, scheduled a Saturday morning announcement at a Christian K-12 school in Kernersville to reveal his plans for the governor’s race. A spokesperson for a political consulting firm advising Walker said last month that the Guilford County Republican was preparing to enter the race.

Walker, who served six years in Congress through 2020, finished a distant third in the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary to eventual general election winner Ted Budd.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced their gubernatorial bids earlier in the spring. On the Democratic side, Attorney General Josh Stein announced his gubernatorial bid in January. Primary elections are scheduled for March.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term in the nation’s ninth-largest state.

While Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the Legislature and hold the most seats on the state Supreme Court, they have only held the governor’s job four years since 1993. The only election victory during that period happened in 2012 with Pat McCrory.

National News

FILE - Chloe Cole, center, is recognized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a joint session for hi...

Associated Press

Meet the influential new player on transgender health bills

Do No Harm, a nonprofit that launched last year to oppose diversity initiatives in medicine, has evolved into a significant leader in statehouses seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths, producing model legislation that an Associated Press analysis found has been used in at least three states. The nonprofit, not widely known outside conservative […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H....

Associated Press

A look inside the playbook on transgender health bills

Aaron and Lacey Jennen’s roots in Arkansas run deep. They’ve spent their entire lives there, attended the flagship state university, and are raising a family. So they’re heartbroken at the prospect of perhaps having to move to one of an ever-dwindling number of states where gender-affirming health care for their transgender teenage daughter, Sabrina, is […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting a...

Associated Press

Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After Mayah Zamora was shot and wounded at Robb Elementary School, her family did what many mass shooting survivors do: They sued. They sued the store off Main Street in Uvalde, Texas, that sold the teenage gunman his AR-style rifle. They sued the gun maker. And they sued police who waited […]

22 hours ago

FILE - State Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, speaks during a meeting of the Joint Rules Committee on ...

Associated Press

Transgender health: Comparing model bills to real proposals

Many of this year’s statehouse proposals to restrict gender-affirming care for youths, as introduced or enacted, are identical or very similar to some model legislation, or ready-made bills suggested to lawmakers by interest groups, an Associated Press analysis has found. The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures from […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Prec...

Associated Press

2024 Republican hopefuls rush to defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund. Republican presidential hopefuls have lined up to support Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated fellow subway passenger in New York City to the floor in a chokehold. The passenger, 30-year-old Jordan Neely, later […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Low-income tenants lack options as old mobile home parks are razed

PHOENIX (AP) — Alondra Ruiz Vazquez and her husband were comfortable in Periwinkle Mobile Home Park for a decade, feeling lucky to own their mobile home and pay about $450 a month for their lot in a city with spiraling rents. But now they and dozens of other families have until May 28 to leave […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field expects former congressman Mark Walker to join