Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

May 20, 2023, 5:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department’s 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

National News

FILE - Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. It’s one of ...

Associated Press

Will Biden’s hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When John Podesta left his job as an adviser to President Barack Obama nearly a decade ago, he was confident that hundreds of miles of new power transmission lines were coming to the Southwest, expanding the reach of clean energy throughout the region. So Podesta was shocked to learn last year, as […]

6 hours ago

Yard signs promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024, financed by the super PAC promoting DeSanti...

Associated Press

DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the candidate

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — LaTomah Hauff stopped at the red-draped table on her way into Dean’s Classic Car Museum to jot her contact information on a sign-up sheet to hear more about Ron DeSantis. The 75-year-old retired speech pathologist had driven an hour to hear the Republican presidential caucuses. The display, with all the […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. Portland Mayor Ted...

Associated Press

End of an era? GOP walkout shows political chasm where ‘The Oregon Way’ once meant bipartisan trust

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has long been seen as a quirky state whose main city was satirized in a TV comedy, where rugged country folk and urban hipsters could get along and political differences could be settled over a pint or two of craft beer. But with a pioneering land-use program. A quarter-century ago, […]

1 day ago

Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the Ohio...

Associated Press

More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new batch of states are looking to legislate the level of informed consent when it comes to medical students performing pelvic exams for educational purposes on unconscious patients. At least 20 states already are also considering it. Colorado lawmakers want to go a step further, with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis […]

1 day ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate m...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field expects former congressman Mark Walker to join

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to formally join next year’s race for North Carolina governor this weekend, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer. Walker, a former pastor, scheduled a Saturday morning announcement at a Christian K-12 school in Kernersville to reveal […]

1 day ago

FILE - Chloe Cole, center, is recognized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a joint session for hi...

Associated Press

Meet the influential new player on transgender health bills

Do No Harm, a nonprofit that launched last year to oppose diversity initiatives in medicine, has evolved into a significant leader in statehouses seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths, producing model legislation that an Associated Press analysis found has been used in at least three states. The nonprofit, not widely known outside conservative […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma