British novelist Martin Amis has died, according to his agent. Amis was 73.

May 20, 2023, 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Associated Press

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73.

His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday. Amis died Friday at his home in Florida, Wylie said.

Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie.

Among his best-known works were “Money,” a satire about consumerism in London, “The Information” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir, “Experience.”

Jonathan Glazer’s adaption of Amis’ 2014 novel “The Zone of Interest” premiered Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, about a Nazi commandant who lives next to Auschwitz with his family, drew some of the best reviews of the festival.

