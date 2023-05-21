Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Alabama police: 4 people wounded in exchange of gunfire outside Birmingham bar

May 21, 2023, 1:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded outside an Alabama bar early Sunday in what police described as an exchange of gunfire.

Birmingham Police Lt. Ron Harless said three men and a woman were shot outside Tin Roof in the city’s Lakeview District, AL.com reported.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. to an off-duty Birmingham police officer who was working inside Tin Roof.

Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded and found a man who had been shot and a woman who was grazed by a bullet in the parking lot.

An SUV reportedly fled the scene and was pulled over nearby. Two seriously wounded men, including one with life-threatening injuries, were in the vehicle.

All four gunshot victims were transported to UAB Hospital.

The shooting was under investigation, police said.

National News

Damone Presley sits next to a memorial area in his house for his daughter, Nitosha, Thursday, May 4...

Associated Press

What should I do on the death anniversary? More are asking as US mass killings rise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — On a September day that he knew would be hard, 51-year-old Damone Presley marked the occasion with barbecue and balloons. He was commemorating the one-year anniversary of the day in 2021 that his daughter and her three friends were fatally shot in Minnesota by a man who left their bodies […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Using ‘he/him,’ ‘she/her’ in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college

NEW YORK (AP) — Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya, two former dorm directors at a small Christian university in western New York, acknowledge their names are unconventional, which explains why they attached gender identities to their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him.” Zelaya goes by “she/her.” Their former employer, Houghton University, wanted them to drop […]

1 day ago

A bronze sculpture of Alfred Kinsey, a sex researcher who founded Indiana University's branch of se...

Associated Press

Kinsey Institute experts study sex, gender as misconceptions block state dollars

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Unfounded claims about Indiana University’s sex research institute, its founder and child sex abuse have been so persistent over the years that when the Legislature prohibited the institute from using state dollars, one lawmaker hailed the move as “long overdue.” The decision, largely symbolic, does not halt the Kinsey Institute’s work, […]

1 day ago

FILE - People line up along temporary tents to partake in a free Thanksgiving meal provided by the ...

Associated Press

New York City has a right to shelter, but will it establish a right to sleep outside?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams has hailed his city’s right to shelter as a hallmark of compassion for its most destitute. Now he must decide if he will extend that compassion by bestowing homeless people with the right to sleep outside. The City Council unanimously approved a “Homeless Bill of Rights” […]

1 day ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the...

Associated Press

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Nikola Jokic added 24 points and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half […]

1 day ago

Motorists wait for a red light on westbound 18th Avenue at Park Avenue as smoke shrouds the skyline...

Associated Press

Smoke from Canada wildfires prompts air quality alerts in Colorado, Montana

DENVER (AP) — Smoke from dozens of raging wildfires in western Canada has drifted south into the United States and prompted the states of Colorado and Montana to issue air quality alerts. Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment put out alerts and advisories for Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for much of the eastern […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Alabama police: 4 people wounded in exchange of gunfire outside Birmingham bar