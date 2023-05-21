Close
Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar

May 21, 2023, 2:37 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people were killed at the scene and a third victim died at a hospital following a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar early Sunday, police said.

Two other victims were wounded and transported to a hospital, including one who was in critical condition and another who was in stable condition, Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake said in an email.

Multiple officers responded to the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

One of the victims who was killed at the scene was inside the bar, while the second was outside the building, Drake said.

The victims were all adults, police said, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, police said.

