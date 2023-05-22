Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Comedian Uncle Roger silenced on Chinese social media after jokes about China

May 22, 2023, 1:47 AM | Updated: 2:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Malaysian comedian better known for mocking attempts by Western chefs at Asian cooking has had his Chinese social media account suspended after making jokes about China.

Nigel Ng, who uses the name Uncle Roger, is the latest comedian to feel the consequences of jokes that could be perceived as reflecting negatively on China under increasingly intense censorship and rising nationalism.

Last week, a Chinese comedian came under police investigation for a joke about stray dogs.

Ng posted a video clip last Thursday from an upcoming comedy special in which he pokes fun at Chinese surveillance and Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

The video shows Ng interacting with someone in the audience who said he is from Guangzhou, a metropolis in China’s south.

“Good country, good country, we have to say that now, correct?” Ng says. “All the phones listening.”

Ng then jokes with members of the audience who said they’re from Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by China, saying Taiwan is not a real country. “I hope one day you rejoin the motherland. One China,” he said.

His Weibo account said on Monday that he was banned from posting for “violating relevant laws and regulations.” Ng’s agency did not respond to a request for comment.

A Chinese comedian, meanwhile, could face jail time as police and government departments investigate him for a joke he made at a performance earlier in May.

Beijing police announced last Wednesday that they were investigating comedian Li Haoshi “for severely insulting” the People’s Liberation Army.

The comedian, who goes by the stage name HOUSE, made a joke about stray dogs by riffing on a well-known propaganda slogan used to describe the Chinese military.

Li said he had adopted two dogs who were very energetic when they went after squirrels, shooting off like artillery shells after a target.

Usually, he said, dogs are cute and melt your heart, but when he sees his two dogs, he thinks of the Chinese phrase, “Able to win battles, with first-rate style.”

The phrase was first used 10 years ago by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to describe planned reforms for the Chinese military, according to the China Media Project, which studies Chinese media.

A government department known as Beijing’s Comprehensive Team of Law Enforcement on Cultural Market said in a statement last week it had received tips from the public about Li’s performance on May 13 and in response launched an investigation into the company Li is signed with.

The law enforcement team said it would fine the company, Xiao Guo Wenhua, about $2 million (13.3 million yuan). The company did not respond to a request for comment.

An officer who did not give his name at Beijing’s police headquarters declined to say whether Li was under detention or arrest, saying the investigation was continuing and the results would be publicized accordingly.

___

Associated Press reporter Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

World

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force on May 2, 2023, airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massiv...

Associated Press

US bomb designed to hit targets like Iran underground nuclear sites briefly reappears amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As tensions with Iran have escalated over its nuclear program, the U.S. military this month posted pictures of a powerful bomb designed to penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground facilities that could be used to enrich uranium. The U.S. Air Force on May 2 released rare images […]

6 hours ago

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows construction on a new underground facility at Iran'...

Associated Press

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch U.S. weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press. […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Damage is seen after a tornado hit in Port Isabel, Texas, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the uni...

Associated Press

UN agency: 2M killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century

GENEVA (AP) — Nearly 12,000 extreme weather, climate and water-related events over much of the past half-century around the globe have killed more than 2 million people and caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion, the U.N. weather agency said Monday. The stark recap from the World Meteorological Organization came as it opened its four-yearly congress […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, on Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. European U...

Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta hit with record fine for transferring European user data to US

LONDON (AP) — The European Union slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears. The penalty fine of 1.2 billion euros from Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is the […]

6 hours ago

Children follow school manager, Florina Ledwaba, toward pit toilets at the Jupiter Pre-School and C...

Associated Press

Dignity denied as more than 3,000 schools in South Africa still use pit toilets

GA-MASHASHANE, South Africa (AP) — At a high school in rural northern South Africa, more than 300 students and their teachers share three toilets, and that woefully lopsided figure isn’t the worst problem. The three toilets are pit latrines, effectively 10-feet-deep holes in the ground that students line up during a lunch break to use. […]

6 hours ago

A currency stretches near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher amid debt ceiling talks

Wall Street is trading small gains and losses early Monday as a deadline nears to reach a deal to avoid a federal default. Dow and S&P futures rose less than than 0.1% before the bell. There’s a pivotal meeting set for later in the day at the White House between President Joe Biden and House […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Comedian Uncle Roger silenced on Chinese social media after jokes about China