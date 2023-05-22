Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Detroit mother charged with murder in the 2022 drug-related death of her 4-year-old son

May 22, 2023, 8:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit mother has been charged with felony murder and child abuse in the drug-related death of her 4-year-old son.

Chavon Boone was arraigned Sunday in 36th District and later jailed, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Monday.

Anthony Upshaw, Jr. was in his bedroom on April 10, 2022 when he went into cardiac arrest. The boy later died at a hospital. A medical examiner indicated fentanyl was found in his system, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The manner of death was not immediately determined because authorities did not know how the drugs got into the boy’s system.

Boone, 40, called 911 Friday and was taken to the Detroit police homicide section where she turned herself in.

“There was an unexpected turn of events that brought us to these charges,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Everyone deserves not to be forgotten. This child is no longer a cold case statistic.”

Boone also is charged with delivery of a narcotic causing death. She faces a May 31 probable cause hearing and a June 7 preliminary examination. Court records on Monday did not list a defense attorney.

National News

FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at th...

Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year. “I heard a couple of steps and then I just saw this (flash) and the next thing I knew was I was on the ground,” […]

8 hours ago

Owners Jessica Callahan, from left, Austin Carter, and Julie Ross pose at Pocket Books Shop in Lanc...

Associated Press

Independent bookselling expanded again in 2022, with new and diverse stores opening nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Near the end of 2021, Jessica Callahan was living in Columbus, Ohio, working as a social science researcher and wondering if there was a better way to support herself. Her friends Julie Ross and Austin Carter had similar thoughts and a similar solution: Open a bookstore. “I think a lot of […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Grenade found as family sorted relative’s belongings kills man, injures 2 children

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Ind. (AP) — A hand grenade found as a family went through an older relative’s belongings exploded, killing an Indiana man and injuring his two teenage children, police said. The explosion fatally injured the 47-year-old man Saturday evening at the home in the community of Lakes of the Four Seasons […]

8 hours ago

Jessica Bernardo poses for a photo at her home in Little Elm, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Ph...

Associated Press

More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman had to carry her baby, missing much of her skull, for months knowing she’d bury her daughter soon after she was born. Another started mirroring the life-threatening symptoms that her baby was displaying while in the womb. An OB-GYN found herself secretly traveling to Colorado to abort her wanted pregnancy, […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Search ongoing for boy, 4, after sister, 8, dies in California river closed after storms

SANGER, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers who recovered the body of an 8-year-old girl Sunday were searching for her 4-year-old brother after the siblings were carried away by the current of a California river that was off limits because of high water levels, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

TikTok and other social media trends are thrusting performance crimes into the US spotlight

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonnifer Neal’s Kia was stolen twice in one day — first from in front of her Chicago home and later from outside the mechanic shop where she took it to get fixed. But Neal’s ordeal didn’t end there. After her car was recovered a month later, she was stopped by police […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Detroit mother charged with murder in the 2022 drug-related death of her 4-year-old son