Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar

May 22, 2023, 9:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar, according to wildlife authorities.

The 23-year-old man was attacked early Sunday behind a bar in Port Charlotte, Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The man had been a patron at Banditos Bar, which is located next to a pond. Another bar patron, Manny Hidalgo, told The Daily Sun that he heard the man screaming from the pond area and went outside looking for him in the early morning darkness.

“He was yelling and swimming toward the shoreline,” Hidalgo said. “I ran and dragged him up onto the sand. I was scared to get close to the water because it was dark out.”

The man was taken by helicopter to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, where his arm was amputated, said Todd Dunn, a spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

A nuisance alligator trapper removed the 10.5-foot (3.2 meters) alligator from the property, according to wildlife officials.

National News

Associated Press

Sheriff: Girl, 16, fights off mom to save a sister from being drowned after 2nd sister killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A mother drowned one of her daughters in their South Carolina home and was trying to kill another child when the oldest daughter was awakened by screams and managed to save her sister, a sheriff said. Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, was charged with murder and attempted murder after the attack early […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget hearin...

Associated Press

Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after intelligence leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force said Monday it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information, in the wake of revelations that superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified documents had raised concerns internally about his handling of sensitive data. Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A serving of salt-cured fresh foie gras with herbs is displayed at Chef Didier Durand's Cyra...

Associated Press

Supreme Court won’t hear dispute over California law barring sale of foie gras

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t get involved in a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state, leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case. Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, and […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Ukrainian ambassador welcomes pledges of F-16 fighter jets; urges patience on counteroffensive

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova welcomed pledges of F-16 fighter jets to her country Monday while also urging patience for the launching of a spring counteroffensive against Russia’s full-scale invasion. For Ukrainians, she said, the effort to repel Russian has essentially been one long counterattack. “I wouldn’t label it. Whether it’s going […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. S...

Associated Press

Who is Tim Scott? Here’s what to know about the newest 2024 GOP presidential candidate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — As Sen. Tim Scott enters the 2024 GOP presidential field, he will be eager to introduce himself to voters who might not know much about him. Here is what you should know about the South Carolina Republican: FOREMOST: FAITH Raised by a single mother, Scott, 57, talks often of how […]

11 hours ago

Heavy equipment operators remove old dune fencing and other debris from a badly eroded section of b...

Associated Press

Emergency beach repairs start in New Jersey town amid $33M legal fight with state

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A bulldozer began moving sand along a stretch of badly eroded beach Monday in a Jersey Shore town where the bitter fight over how to protect its rapidly shrinking shoreline has led to $33 million worth of litigation. Before the summer tourism season kicks off this weekend, North Wildwood hopes […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar