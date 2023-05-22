Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ukraine’s ambassador welcomes F-16 pledges; urges patience on counteroffensive

May 22, 2023, 10:27 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova welcomed pledges of F-16 fighter jets to her country Monday while also urging patience for the launching of a spring counteroffensive against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

For Ukrainians, she said, the effort to repel Russian has essentially been one long counterattack.

“I wouldn’t label it. Whether it’s going to be one offensive or several. Whether it going to be just the hard, daily work on every front line or we will see some big results in any of them, it doesn’t really matter,” Markarova said. “What matters is the goal is to liberate all Ukraine.”

Markarova, speaking after delivering a commencement address at Boston College, said the delivery of F-16 jets is critical to the short and long-term security of the country.

The U.S. has agreed to help train pilots in Ukraine to fly F-16s, but it has provided few details and said decisions on when, how many, and who will supply the F-16s will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway.

Markarova also offered no new details about when Ukraine would be able to put the jets into service.

“This is a capability that we definitely need.” she said. “Even after we win, Russia is not going to move anywhere. We have to continue to protect Ukraine and Europe.”

Markarova said it’s too early for Russia to claim it has won control of the Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut, but she said they have definitely destroyed the city.

She also said that she believes her country enjoys strong support from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Markarova’s visit comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made several recent foreign trips to shore up diplomatic support for defending his country including visits to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and Britain.

In her address to graduates, Markarova said her country’s decision to fight against Russia can provide an inspiration for others. One lesson the Ukraine people have learned from the invasion is to face down their fears, even when the odds seemed against them, she added.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine wasn’t a simple land grab. It was a blatant violation of the rule-based order. It was a genocidal attack aimed to destroy Ukraine’s statehood,” Markarova said. “A strong, successful, democratic, European Ukraine is the worst nightmare Russia had.”

National News

Associated Press

Florida sued over new law blocking Chinese citizens, other foreigners from buying property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Chinese citizens living and working in Florida sued the state Monday over a new law that bans Chinese nationals from purchasing property in large swaths of the state. The law applies to land near military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing “died due to severe neglect,” according to an independent autopsy released Monday by lawyers for his family. Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Public outrage […]

12 hours ago

Carlos Dominguez appears at a pre-conference hearing at Yolo County Superior Court in Woodland, Cal...

Associated Press

Ex-college student charged in California stabbings to get psychiatric exam

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered a psychiatric review of the former University of California, Davis student charged with two fatal stabbings and an attempted murder that shook the normally serene community outside Sacramento. An attorney for Carlos Dominguez said in Yolo County Superior Court that his client is not mentally competent […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during...

Associated Press

Judge enters not guilty pleas for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students

A judge entered not guilty pleas Monday for a man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, setting the stage for a trial in which he could potentially face the death penalty.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: Girl, 16, fights off mom to save a sister from being drowned after 2nd sister killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A mother drowned one of her daughters in their South Carolina home and was trying to kill another child when the oldest daughter was awakened by screams and managed to save her sister, a sheriff said. Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, was charged with murder and attempted murder after the attack early […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget hearin...

Associated Press

Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after intelligence leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force said Monday it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information, in the wake of revelations that superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified documents had raised concerns internally about his handling of sensitive data. Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ukraine’s ambassador welcomes F-16 pledges; urges patience on counteroffensive