Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Puerto Rico to decentralize its Education Department in bid to improve services

May 22, 2023, 10:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Education Department, long considered a bureaucratic behemoth, will be decentralized to better serve students, officials said Monday.

The announcement comes amid continuing criticism that the department is inefficient, corrupt and struggling to stem an increase in dropouts.

“We want the day-to-day decisions to be made at the regional level and the resources to reach our children directly,” Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona traveled to the U.S. territory for the announcement and said he supports the change to overcome what he called the system’s challenges.

Officials are expected to outline a decentralization plan and submit it to the governor and island’s education secretary within three months. The change is expected to help deploy federal resources more quickly to where they are needed and give regions and schools more autonomy.

Puerto Rico has the sixth largest school district in a U.S. jurisdiction. The island of 3.2 million people has 850 schools, 225,000 students and 25,000 teachers.

Politics

FILE - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget hearin...

Associated Press

Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after intelligence leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force said Monday it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information, in the wake of revelations that superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified documents had raised concerns internally about his handling of sensitive data. Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A serving of salt-cured fresh foie gras with herbs is displayed at Chef Didier Durand's Cyra...

Associated Press

Supreme Court won’t hear dispute over California law barring sale of foie gras

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t get involved in a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state, leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case. Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, and […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Ukrainian ambassador welcomes pledges of F-16 fighter jets; urges patience on counteroffensive

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova welcomed pledges of F-16 fighter jets to her country Monday while also urging patience for the launching of a spring counteroffensive against Russia’s full-scale invasion. For Ukrainians, she said, the effort to repel Russian has essentially been one long counterattack. “I wouldn’t label it. Whether it’s going […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. S...

Associated Press

Who is Tim Scott? Here’s what to know about the newest 2024 GOP presidential candidate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — As Sen. Tim Scott enters the 2024 GOP presidential field, he will be eager to introduce himself to voters who might not know much about him. Here is what you should know about the South Carolina Republican: FOREMOST: FAITH Raised by a single mother, Scott, 57, talks often of how […]

11 hours ago

Heavy equipment operators remove old dune fencing and other debris from a badly eroded section of b...

Associated Press

Emergency beach repairs start in New Jersey town amid $33M legal fight with state

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A bulldozer began moving sand along a stretch of badly eroded beach Monday in a Jersey Shore town where the bitter fight over how to protect its rapidly shrinking shoreline has led to $33 million worth of litigation. Before the summer tourism season kicks off this weekend, North Wildwood hopes […]

11 hours ago

FILE - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, left, announces Rep. Tim Scott, right, as Sen. Jim DeMint's...

Associated Press

Haley vs. Scott: From South Carolina allies to 2024 rivals

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — As she introduced South Carolina’s next senator, then-Gov. Tim Scott was “pretty simple.” “This man loves South Carolina,” Haley said of Scott, a congressman at the time. “He is very aware that what he does and every vote he makes affects South Carolina and affects our country. And so it […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Puerto Rico to decentralize its Education Department in bid to improve services