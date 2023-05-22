Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

3 hurt in University Place when police car hit an SUV

May 22, 2023, 12:08 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Police Lights University Police SUV...

A University Place police vehicle and SUV collided Monday morning leaving three injured. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A University Place Police Department vehicle collided with an SUV leaving three people injured Monday morning, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies suspect the SUV driver ran a red light near Bridgeport Way West and Cirque Drive.

Two deputies and the SUV driver, a 37-year-old man, are being treated for injuries. The police injuries are not life-threatening, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sergeant Darren Moss said the extent of the injuries to the SUV driver is unknown.

Moss said the deputies were driving south on Bridgeport Way to respond to a motor vehicle theft. He said they were driving at normal speeds, and their emergency lights were not on.

Accused Seattle mass shooter back in jail, awaiting trial

The SUV driver was going west on Cirque Drive, and Moss said deputies believed he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Moss said the patrol car hit the front of the SUV, and the impact sent the vehicle over a curb and into a tree, which fell on a parked car.

Deputies radioed that they’d been in a collision and noticed the other driver outside his car.

An investigation has begun, and the Sheriff’s Department has not yet determined who is at fault in the wreck.

Local News

Federal Way bar where two people were killed Sunday. (KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

2 women killed outside Federal Way bar where they worked

The hunt is on for a disgruntled customer who allegedly ambushed two employees at a bar in Federal Way as they were leaving work.

16 hours ago

Sound Transit security...

Nate Connors

Sound Transit increases Link light rail security by 300 guards

Sound Transit says it's adding 300 security workers to ensure rider safety, which will help with safety issues.

16 hours ago

Car fire SR 18...

L.B. Gilbert

Car crashes down embankment, catches fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley

A King County Deputy is among the two people burned in a car fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley during the Monday morning commute.

16 hours ago

Hood Canal Bridge open...

L.B. Gilbert

Hood Canal Bridge to be kept open during summer weekends

WSDOT has changed its closure schedule of the Hood Canal Bridge with the goal of keeping it open for as much of the weekends as possible

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Skydiver dies after parachute clips tree and collapses in Mason County

A 33-year-old man was taking a skydiving class out of Kapowsin in Mason County on Saturday when his parachute clipped the top of a tree and collapsed, leading him to his death.

16 hours ago

seattle summer weather...

Ted Buehner

How hot, dry will it get? A preview of the Seattle summer weather

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center recently released the latest summer weather outlook for Seattle.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

3 hurt in University Place when police car hit an SUV